Coroner asking for help identifying body found decomposing near Cahaba River

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — On May 20, two men discovered decomposing remains laying in a creek while hiking in a wooded area of south Jefferson County near the Cahaba River. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the case.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and the identification of the remains is still unknown.

The coroner’s office, however, released Wednesday a description of the person. They believe he is an adult white male, and stood between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6-feet, 1-inch tall. He was wearing a purple long sleeve button up shirt and dark gray dress pants with a thin black plaid design with a black leather belt. He was also wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “I FEAR NO EVIL, RANGER UP” printed on the back in orange ink. The victim was wearing black dress socks, black size 9 lace up dress shoes, green “Undertech” boxer shorts and a silver “Kershaw” folding pocket knife was found in the pants pocket.

All clothing tags had been removed from all of the articles of clothing.

Anyone with information about the possible identity of this person, please contact the coroner’s office at (205) 930-3603, Ext. 4311.