Crash on Hwy 79 claims three lives, two children

BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, has claimed the lives of one adult and two children.

Deana Whitfield, 47, of Locust Fork was seriously injured when the Cadillac SRX she was driving collided head on with a 2007 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old of Blountsville. Whitfield was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she later died. The teen was injured and transported to UAB Hospital.

One female child in Whitfield’s vehicle, age 7, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second female child in Whitfield’s vehicle, age 5, was transported to St. Vincent’s Blount Hospital where she later died.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 79 two miles south of Cleveland. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.