Center Point Council considers Ad Valorem taxes, sales taxes at meeting

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

CENTER POINT – At a relatively brief meeting held at Center Point City Hall the council passed several resolutions, including a consideration of ad valorem taxes that were discussed last meeting, sales taxes and other resolutions on Thursday night.

The meeting was held later than usual, at 8 p.m. instead of the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Council President Roger Barlow said that this was because he and several other council members, including Center Point Mayor Tom Henderson had just gotten back from the ICSC RECon conference in Las Vegas, a retail real estate convention.

During public comments, Center Point resident Billy Hagood asked if a citizen from the city had given the historic Patterson House a new washer and dryer, to which Mayor Henderson said that the Center Point Women’s Preservation Society had bought them from donations.

Hagood asked if there were security cameras at the house when they were apparently stolen. Barlow said that there were but they were not working properly at the time. They have since been repaired, he said. Hagood ask if an incident report has been filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, which Barlow said that they have done so.

Afterwards the council voted to reconsider the use of the senior citizen building for elections with two against and three in favor. Then the council voted on considering the ad valorem tax ordinance also with two against and three in favor.

The council voted to hire Booth Electric Company to install new lights, including two LED spotlights, at the Patterson House for $5,178. Public Works Director Bobby Loggins proposed the removal of two large trees at the Patterson House, which is says are dead and have become a nuisance to the public with tree limbs falling into the road.

The council voted to consider the removal and discussed prices by several tree removal services. The council then approved hiring Eastern Tree Service to remove the trees for $4,000.

In other business Barlow brought up the possibility of a 2 cent increase in sales tax rates. He estimated that it would generate around $1 million in additional revenue for the city. He also said that the city could “pick up the tab” on garbage services for Center Point residents, which would be approximately $650,000.

Barlow said that it may help in the problem of garbage being thrown around the city, particularly in illegal dumping sites. He said that part of the million or so in the sales tax increase could be spent on raising the salaries of city employees and maybe hire a “couple more inspectors.”

$200,000 to $250,000 could be spent on purchasing vacant lots on the eastern and western sides of Center Point to be used as parks for citizens to use. About $300,000 could be spent on some of the businesses around the city, primarily on Center Point Parkway, to make them “more attractive” to visitors.

The possibility of the sales tax will be discussed at the next meeting. Barlow said that the council will hear opinions from the public.

Mayor Henderson in his comments gave a reminder of the Memorial Day service to be held on May 29 at 11 a.m. at Reed Harvey Park.

The next council meeting will be held on June 8 with pre-council at 6:45 p.m. followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m.