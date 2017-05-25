Man living in St. Clair County among three indicted for illegally re-entering U.S.

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted three Latin American nationals for illegally re-entering the United States, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Agent in Charge Ray Parmer.

In separate indictments filed in U.S. District Court, the grand jury charged two people from Mexico and one from Honduras for illegally entering the U.S. after previous deportation.

Aneli Limon Castrejon, 42, who was living in Oneonta, is charged with being in Blount County on May 3, after having been removed from the U.S. to Mexico in April 2007 following a conviction for an aggravated felony. Castrejon’s indictment also charges her with misusing a Social Security number in DeKalb County in April and May of this year.

Marco Antonio Ponce Rodriguez, 25, who was living in Marshall County, is charged with being in Blount County on May 3, 2017, after having been removed to Mexico in May 2013, September 2013 and April 2015. Castrejon and Rodriguez were arrested at a convenience store and gas station in Oneonta where Castrejon worked.

Darwin Moises Amador-Zepeda, 38, a native of Honduras who was living in Huntsville, is charged with being in Madison County on May 16, 2017, after being removed from the U.S. in November 2011 and March 2012. Amador-Zepeda had used many other names, including Darwin M. Amador, Moises Amador, Amador Zepeda-Darwin Moses, Mario Antonio Guillen-Lopez and Mario Guillen-Lopez, according to his indictment.

The maximum penalty for illegally re-entering the U.S. is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for misusing a Social Security number is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

ICE investigated the cases, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama is prosecuting.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.