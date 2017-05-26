 [fiatalert]
Fatal accident on I-459 has traffic backed up

Posted by: Posted date: May 26, 2017

State Troopers are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-459 North near Grants Mill Road involving a Tractor-trailer and an SUV.

There is one confirmed fatality. Three lanes are blocked, but traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

Motorists should avoid this area. We will provide updates when they become available.

Comments

  1. Shannon VanderWall Dean says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Don’t know the details yet, but a tractor trailer was involved. How many has this been now in just the past few weeks. May have been the car’s fault this time, I don’t know yet, but I do know these trucks need to slow down. They pass me when I’m doing 70 or 75. Just reckless in my opinion.
    Prayers for the family of the fatality

  2. Jennifer Vanderburg says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Stephanie Atkinson

  3. Peggy Frederick Smith says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:22 pm
  4. Janice Richardson says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Every day wrecks all over the city, on every interstate and major highways, many with fatalities. When are folks going to slow down?

  5. Melinda Lake Robinson says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I passed this one right as the State Trooper was arriving on scene. The SUV ran into the back of the truck. It was a horrible sight!!

  6. Perry Seahorn says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Prayers for all involved.

  7. Kevin Small says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    It was viscous. Prayers for the family.

  8. Jeff Jessen says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Too late for me.

  9. Michael Atkinson says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    When will ALDOT do something about taking 3 busy lanes of traffic and forcing 80% of it onto an I-20 exit that doesn’t even have a exit lane?

  10. Debbie Green Heinz says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Prayers for the families.

  11. Heather Peacock says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    So many wrecks this week alone

  12. Debra Johnson Spurlin says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    My God people Slow Down

  13. Ashley Keene says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Justin Stacey here’s what happened.

