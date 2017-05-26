Fatal accident on I-459 has traffic backed up
State Troopers are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-459 North near Grants Mill Road involving a Tractor-trailer and an SUV.
There is one confirmed fatality. Three lanes are blocked, but traffic is moving on the right shoulder.
Motorists should avoid this area. We will provide updates when they become available.
Comments
Don’t know the details yet, but a tractor trailer was involved. How many has this been now in just the past few weeks. May have been the car’s fault this time, I don’t know yet, but I do know these trucks need to slow down. They pass me when I’m doing 70 or 75. Just reckless in my opinion.
Prayers for the family of the fatality
Stephanie Atkinson
Every day wrecks all over the city, on every interstate and major highways, many with fatalities. When are folks going to slow down?
I passed this one right as the State Trooper was arriving on scene. The SUV ran into the back of the truck. It was a horrible sight!!
Prayers for all involved.
It was viscous. Prayers for the family.
Too late for me.
When will ALDOT do something about taking 3 busy lanes of traffic and forcing 80% of it onto an I-20 exit that doesn’t even have a exit lane?
Prayers for the families.
So many wrecks this week alone
My God people Slow Down
Justin Stacey here’s what happened.