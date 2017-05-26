Lovelady Center seeking out monthly donors

By Chris Yow

Editor

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Lovelady Center is reaching out to the public for support, as the need arises for help with intake fees.

Jeanne Carrek, who entered the program herself in 2011 and subsequently graduated, is now helping the nonprofit with their donation drive. If not for donations, she wouldn’t have been able to participate.

“After I gave the last $100 to my name, I embarked on the journey to make a new name for myself,” she said. “I spent 15 years of my life in crime and addiction.”

She’s now a full-time staff member for The Lovelady Center, helping women and children start fresh.

The Lovelady Center is a place where truly every dollar counts,” she said. “While clients are asked to pay a $500 intake fee upon entry, often when someone does not have their intake fee, we ask them to pay what they can and then we trust God to make up the difference.”

Carreker said she is helping start a foundation of supporters who donate monthly. Even though monthly donations are the goal, she said anything will help.

“We have been blessed by literally thousands of generous souls who support this ministry,” she said. “If this is a vision you can see yourself supporting, changing the lives of women just like myself, teaching them a new way to live free of crime and addiction, please visit www.loveladycenter.org and donate. If $5 per month is what you can afford, then that will be $5 put to great use.”

If you would rather donate by check, please send donations to: The Lovelady Center Attention: Jeanne Carreker 7916 2nd Avenue South Birmingham, AL, 35206.