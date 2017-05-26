St. Clair County woman killed in crash on I-459

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A two-vehicle crash at 4:14 p.m. today, May 26, has claimed the life of an Odenville woman.

Jessica Ann Butler, 28, was killed when the 2014 Jeep Compass she was driving struck a 1998 International tractor trailer.

Butler, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the International was not injured.

The crash occurred on Interstate 459 near mile marker 28, just outside of Trussville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate