Teen recovering after morning shooting in Center Point

Teen recovering after morning shooting in Center Point

Posted by: Posted date: May 26, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating shooting from Center Point this morning.

Authorities said around 7 a.m. this morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive in Center Point. The caller reported he had been shot and then disconnected the call.

Deputies located the 17-year-old victim in a wooded area behind The Point Apartments. The victim had, in fact, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

The victim first didn’t cooperate, police said. He then reported he had been walking through the wooded area when an unknown person shot him.

