Woman airlifted from Blount County restaurant with gunshot wound to her head

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A woman was air lifted to UAB hospital Saturday night after being shot in the head in Blount County, according to Carol Robinson.

The woman bailed from a car at a Jack’s restaurant in Blountsville, and when first responders arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to the report, authorities believe the shooting happened in Cleveland and was drug-related. They believe the person diving the car the victim bailed from was the shooter.

The victim was coherent and talking when she was sent to the hospital. No updated condition has been really reported.