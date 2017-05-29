Man, 34, and his 3-year-old son die in kayak accident

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vessel incident at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, has claimed two lives. Jason Smith, 34, of Heflin and his 3- and 4-year-old sons went into the Tallapoosa River from a kayak that Smith was operating.

Smith and his 3-year-old son, who were not wearing personal flotation devices, were recovered today, May 29, in the area where they entered the water.

The 4-year-old son was not injured.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.