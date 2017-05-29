 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Man, 34, and his 3-year-old son die in kayak accident

Man, 34, and his 3-year-old son die in kayak accident

Posted by: Posted date: May 29, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vessel incident at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, has claimed two lives. Jason Smith, 34, of Heflin and his 3- and 4-year-old sons went into the Tallapoosa River from a kayak that Smith was operating.

Smith and his 3-year-old son, who were not wearing personal flotation devices,  were recovered today, May 29, in the area where they entered the water.

The 4-year-old son was not injured.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Kimberly Egan says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Nathan Maddox see why I’m afraid of kayaking

  2. Bev Lawrie-Salak says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Such a tragedy that could have possibly not happened had they been wearing life vests. Prayers for the family.

  3. Linda Hickey says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    So tragic

  4. Annette Stansell says:
    May 29, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    My condolences to the mother & 4 year old son, their family & friends.

  5. Patti Gilbert Mitchell says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Kayaking is not bad BUT what a goof to NOT PUT A LIFE JACKET ON YOUR 3 yr old child. At least protect the kids even if you think your invincible. Good gracious

  6. Gwen Lackey says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Really sad .Praying for family

  7. Teresa Cox Chapple says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Prayers go out to the family.
    Kimberly,
    Kayaking is so much fun when
    You apply the rules of safety .

  8. Angie Huffman says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    sad.

  9. Kimberly Minton Freeman says:
    May 29, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    12 year old son was in another kayak and rescued the 4 year old. He was unable to save his father or youngest brother. Very tragic, this was a high school friends brother in law and nephew.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top