Man, 34, and his 3-year-old son die in kayak accident
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
A single-vessel incident at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, has claimed two lives. Jason Smith, 34, of Heflin and his 3- and 4-year-old sons went into the Tallapoosa River from a kayak that Smith was operating.
Smith and his 3-year-old son, who were not wearing personal flotation devices, were recovered today, May 29, in the area where they entered the water.
The 4-year-old son was not injured.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Comments
Nathan Maddox see why I’m afraid of kayaking
Such a tragedy that could have possibly not happened had they been wearing life vests. Prayers for the family.
So tragic
My condolences to the mother & 4 year old son, their family & friends.
Kayaking is not bad BUT what a goof to NOT PUT A LIFE JACKET ON YOUR 3 yr old child. At least protect the kids even if you think your invincible. Good gracious
Really sad .Praying for family
Prayers go out to the family.
Kimberly,
Kayaking is so much fun when
You apply the rules of safety .
sad.
12 year old son was in another kayak and rescued the 4 year old. He was unable to save his father or youngest brother. Very tragic, this was a high school friends brother in law and nephew.