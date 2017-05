CENTER POINT — According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a woman killed in a Friday crash in Center Point had been identified as Lee Cornelius Niemzak, 91, of Trussville.

The crash, a head-on collision, occurred just after 9 a.m. Friday, on 25th Ave NW.

Niemzak was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital at 2:40 p.m. Friday. The other driver was also transported to the hospital.