Gayle Glenn honored at her final Board of Education meeting

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Kind words were plentiful Tuesday night as the Trussville City Schools Board of Education honored Gayle Glenn, who served in her final meeting as a member of the board this month. Several fellow board members and Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill spoke highly of her character and her contribution to the school system both as an educator and board member.

Glenn attended Trussville schools beginning in the 6th grade at Hewitt Elementary when her father came into the ministry. She is a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, according to her biography.

Being a member of the TCS board was just the most recent in a long list of roles she has played in education. Through her career, she was an elementary school music specialist, a Jr. and Sr. High choral director, as well as both an assistant principal and principal in elementary schools.

She worked in the Trussville schools from 1980 until 1993. She is currently a piano music teacher and church musician.

Replacing her on the board will be lifetime educator Steve Ward.

During the meeting, the board approved a measure to contract a company that will help streamline the process of obtaining a substitute teacher. Currently, teachers send a mass email to substitutes, but often end up having to call them individually to find someone.

With the new process, all teachers and substitutes will sign up for a mobile application known as “ReadySub”, that will allow teachers to post a request to the app, and it will then notify substitutes not already scheduled for that day of an opening. Once the opening is accepted, the job no longer appears to available substitutes, and the accepting teacher will no longer see open jobs.

Teachers will also have the ability to choose substitutes they prefer as well as block those they do not want to see their job postings. Substitutes will also be able to submit a survey to the app, detailing the experience they had with the class.

The cost for the software is $3,500 annually. The mobile app is currently only available to iOS users, though the company’s website says Android and Windows apps are coming soon.