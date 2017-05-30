Man charged with eight counts in weekend Blount County shooting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A Blount County man has been charged in a weekend shooting that left one woman in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Jeremy Eugene Mallicoate, 34, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder, second-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and reckless endangerment, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, now identified as 24-year-old Lindsey Nicole Casey bailed from a car at a Jack’s restaurant in Blountsville, and when first responders arrived, they found her with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to the original report, authorities believe the shooting happened in Cleveland and was drug-related. The victim was coherent and talking when she was sent to the hospital. A search for Mallicoate was conducted, and he surrendered Sunday afternoon.