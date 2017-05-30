New VP for Methodist Homes of Alabama

Special to The Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – May is a time for celebrating the role that nursing homes play in our society as we have observed National Nursing Home Week, National Nurses Week, and look forward to National Senior Health and Fitness Day on May 31. It is only fitting that Methodist Homes of Alabama & Northwest Florida welcomed Liz Prosch, RN, as its new Vice President for Quality and Mission Integration in May. In Birmingham, the initial focus of Liz’s attention will be to structure, monitor and maintain the highest quality in nursing services at Fair Haven.

Liz Prosch previously served with Methodist Homes in a similar role prior to a tenure with the Alabama Quality Assurance Foundation (AQAF). In addition to her work with CMS and AQAF, Liz’s background as a registered nurse and licensed nursing home administrator bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the long-term care industry. She joins Methodist Homes again to help the organization focus squarely on quality initiatives and resident-directed care.

“Our continual efforts to provide the highest quality of care and life must certainly include each assisted living, long-term care, and independent living community within our Methodist Homes system,” said Christopher Tomlin, President & CEO of Methodist Homes. “The quality we achieve in pursuit of our mission should have no limits.”

Fair Haven, which is currently under campus-wide redevelopment, is on a continuing journey to change the culture of assisted living and nursing care away from an institutional model and toward the model of home, called the Household Model. Residents who live in this new model enjoy an environment that looks and feels like home, with their own private space, and share common spaces and activities with a close knit group of others. The freedom to make choices regarding their own schedules, care, and activities has been shown to help older adults live longer, more meaningful lives.