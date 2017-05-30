Trussville Chipotle location hacked by credit card scammers

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Morrow Road location of Chipotle Mexican Grill was part of a security breach, the company announced Tuesday. The hack at this location occurred the week of April 11 through April 18.

The information comes at the completion of an investigation that involved leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and the payment card networks.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24 and April 18. The malware searched for track data, which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code, read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was affected.

During the investigation, Chipotle technicians removed the malware, and say they continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance their security measures. The company vows to support law enforcement’s investigation and says they are working with the payment card networks so banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.

If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. A list of all affected locations and additional security measures can be found here.