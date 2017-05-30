 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
Trussville Chipotle location hacked by credit card scammers

Posted by: Posted date: May 30, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Morrow Road location of Chipotle Mexican Grill was part of a security breach, the company announced Tuesday. The hack at this location occurred the week of April 11 through April 18.

The information comes at the completion of an investigation that involved leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and the payment card networks.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24 and April 18. The malware searched for track data, which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code, read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was affected.

During the investigation, Chipotle technicians removed the malware, and say they continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance their security measures. The company vows to support law enforcement’s investigation and says they are working with the payment card networks so banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.

If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. A list of all affected locations and additional security measures can be found here.

    Good thing I only eat authentic Mexican food like Taco Bell Jason Harris

    Evil hackers….thi smakes me sick.

    Charita Johnson- We were just talking about this place. Hopefully you haven’t been lately!

    Nikolas Mckinney you went April 3rd. Already checked the accounts

    Julia Sanford Stephanie Cole Love I think we may have gone then but we paid online so maybe we’re safe?

    I guess that explains the 6 unauthorized purchases on my account.

    Philip Hanson Jackie Yeager Hanson Christianna Arriaga Hanson

    Oh my! Does Austin Manning Gillespie know as well?

    Hey Trussville Tribune!

    It’s all of the Alabama locations, might wanna add that to your article.

    Thanks Lauren Donaldson

  46. The Trussville Tribune says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    There were only three locations in Alabama listed on the security website. Not all of them.

    Hope so. I haven’t seen anything weird yet…

    Oh no! I need to go back and see when the last time I was there

    Bethany Oliver Christopher Oliver just going to assume this pertains to yall lol

    Brandon Speegle- have any of your work people gone here?

    Dustin Honeycutt is this the one we just ate at?

    But when you follow their link to figure out if you have been affected it lists dates and locations for all 3 locations.

    GOOD GRIEF!!! So very annoying!

  66. Sherina Evins says:
    May 30, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Chipolte is always plagued by something. 1st food poisoning and now credit card scammers. Smh, they can’t get a break.

    Well isn’t that just great…

  79. Fredrica White Nelson says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    I know…Quita tagged me. I already received my new card from Capital One. I just didn’t know who the breach was with until I saw the post Saturday.

  80. Leslie Salak says:
  81. Taylor Tryon Justice says:
  82. Chuck Maske says:
  83. Kristy Faulkner says:
  84. Bethany Oliver says:
  85. Christopher Oliver says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Bethany Oliver we have Visa Transaction Alerts on all of our cards, plus Visa’s Zero Liability protection. We’re covered.

  86. Pamela Whittington Shepard says:
  87. Chuck Maske says:
  88. Curtis Norris says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Scares me!!!!! Chipolte’s ALWAS seems to have some types of food that is comtaminated!

  89. Yashica Hammell says:
    The one I go to was also hacked

  90. Ethan Sullens says:
  91. Karyn Seales Warner says:
  92. Stephen Srofe says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:07 am

    I saw this. I’ll be watching closely. Set up alerts for most transactions.

  93. Carrie Rosser Almon says:
  94. Virginia McAnnally says:
  95. Haley Renee Bradford says:
