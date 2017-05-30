Trussville Chipotle location hacked by credit card scammers
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — The Morrow Road location of Chipotle Mexican Grill was part of a security breach, the company announced Tuesday. The hack at this location occurred the week of April 11 through April 18.
The information comes at the completion of an investigation that involved leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and the payment card networks.
The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24 and April 18. The malware searched for track data, which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code, read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was affected.
During the investigation, Chipotle technicians removed the malware, and say they continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance their security measures. The company vows to support law enforcement’s investigation and says they are working with the payment card networks so banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.
If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. A list of all affected locations and additional security measures can be found here.
Comments
Kenny Krackenberger
Drake Riley
Brendan Grondines
Good thing I only eat authentic Mexican food like Taco Bell Jason Harris
Nikolas Mckinney
Evil hackers….thi smakes me sick.
😮
Charita Johnson- We were just talking about this place. Hopefully you haven’t been lately!
Justin Gillespieh
Nikolas Mckinney you went April 3rd. Already checked the accounts
Leroy Jefferson
Julia Sanford Stephanie Cole Love I think we may have gone then but we paid online so maybe we’re safe?
I guess that explains the 6 unauthorized purchases on my account.
Daniel Adamson
Abby Stembridge Johnson Josh Pope
Joshua Daniel Moore
Great
Jeff Polo Price
Barbara Sautter Seal
Charles Hays, Angel Taylor Hays
Lisa Whitley Perez
Alison Barnett Murphy
Philip Hanson Jackie Yeager Hanson Christianna Arriaga Hanson
Oh my! Does Austin Manning Gillespie know as well?
Barry Logan
Shane Lewis
Jennifer Duncan
Gina Pickett Harris oh no
Fredrica White Nelson
Jessica Huhtala
Ashley
Hey Trussville Tribune!
It’s all of the Alabama locations, might wanna add that to your article.
Scott Singer
Haley Blair
Caitlyn Butler Tylor Butler
Ethan Parker
William Martinez
Thanks Lauren Donaldson
Ok good deal
Thanks for letting me know
David Mahaffey
Katelyn Forsyth.
Whitney Gulledge Lacy Gulledge
i went after april 18th
Noooooo
There were only three locations in Alabama listed on the security website. Not all of them.
George Smith
Kimberly Bates
Chipotle
Brian Jackson
Kathryn Williamson
Hope so. I haven’t seen anything weird yet…
Haven’t gone there yet:)
Laura Ann Vargas
Oh no! I need to go back and see when the last time I was there
Lol
Bethany Oliver Christopher Oliver just going to assume this pertains to yall lol
Brandon Speegle- have any of your work people gone here?
Lisa Shouse Harbison Jennifer Howell
Ashley Riley Galbraith
Dustin Honeycutt is this the one we just ate at?
But when you follow their link to figure out if you have been affected it lists dates and locations for all 3 locations.
Jessica Toro Hardisson
Yep
GOOD GRIEF!!! So very annoying!
Chipolte is always plagued by something. 1st food poisoning and now credit card scammers. Smh, they can’t get a break.
Murray Shaw
I don’t think so…
Roy Clarkson fyi ♀️
Thanks for letting me know.
Elisa Sewell
Tyler Little
😣😣😣😣😣😣😣😣😣
Well isn’t that just great…
Joshua Holt
Serious!? Come on.
Oh good grief!
Bryant Hall
I know…Quita tagged me. I already received my new card from Capital One. I just didn’t know who the breach was with until I saw the post Saturday.
Bev Lawrie-Salak Michael Salak Lawrie Salak
Austin Justice
There’s a Chipotle in Trussville ???
Nick Bosse isnt this your place??
Uh oh
Bethany Oliver we have Visa Transaction Alerts on all of our cards, plus Visa’s Zero Liability protection. We’re covered.
Yes, by the McDonald’s and Hampton , across from Hooter’s.
I’ve never noticed it.
Scares me!!!!! Chipolte’s ALWAS seems to have some types of food that is comtaminated!
Akina Luckett Canty
The one I go to was also hacked
Man I love being a introvert/recluse. No scams for me!
Stephen Srofe
I saw this. I’ll be watching closely. Set up alerts for most transactions.
Andrew Almon
Haley Renee Bradford not again
Youve cat to be kitten me right meow 🙄🙄🙄