Hewitt-Trussville grads awarded scholarships through Baldor Electric Co.

Special to the Tribune

The Baldor Electric Company Foundation is pleased to award 60 scholarships valued at $228,000 for the 2017/2018 school year to children of its U.S. employees. Two local students are recipients of this year’s scholarship.

Madison Plyman, a graduate of Hewitt-Trussville High School, will return to University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in the fall where she is studying business management while minoring in math and Spanish. She is a teaching assistant and recipient of the Presidential Scholarship.

Makenzie Plyman, a graduate of Hewitt-Trussville High School, will return to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in the fall where she is a nursing and pre-med student. She is a lab assistant, member of the Association of Nursing Students, and recipient of the Presidential Scholarship.

Madison and Makenzie are the daughters of David and Jennifer Plyman, and their father works for Baldor in Birmingham.