Hewitt-Trussville graduation to be streamed live tonight

Hewitt-Trussville graduation to be streamed live tonight

Posted by: Posted date: June 01, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville graduation ceremony scheduled for June 1 at 7 p.m. will be streamed live here at www.trussvilletribune.com.

The event will go live around 6 p.m. and will show the graduation in its entirety. Slated to be held at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium, in the event of rain it will move to Bryant Bank Arena.

Currently, the National Weather Service is calling for scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

