Pinson City Council allocates fire funds, discusses ADA building modifications in meeting

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

PINSON – At a short meeting on Thursday night, the Pinson City Council met to allocate funds for nearby fire districts and discuss modifications on Pinson facilities to be compliant with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) among other items on the agenda. Council members Joy McCain and Dawn Tanner were not present for the meeting.

During his report Pinson Mayor Hoyt Sanders said that the council has addressed several items during executive sessions. He said that among those items the council had approved transaction on a deed for a piece of property near the park.

Sanders said that the city has been working with U.S. Attorney’s office to make Pinson’s facilities ADA compliant. City Attorney Shane Black said that the city has been working to “have a game plan formalized” to make the facilities accessible to those with disabilities and has begun scheduling to further that plan.

Facilities to be modified will be City Hall, Pinson Public Library, the Community Center, the Palmerdale Homestead Community Center and the Pinson Athletic Fields.

The council held a public hearing on the post annexation of properties on Osage Lane and Clay Palmerdale Road. The owners of the annexed properties requested that they be classified from Jefferson County RT to Pinson City CU (Current Use) and from County District A-1 to Pinson City RL (Residential Low Density) respectively. No one from the public spoke up during the hearing.

Afterwards the council authorized a resolution for employee benefits. The resolution allows benefits for city employee but will not cost the city anything.

“This is essentially a cafeteria plan that some other cities use that’s at no cost for the city but the employees are able to purchase insurance that benefits them,” Mayor Sanders said. “So, we’re happy to further the things that we can offer to our employees, even if by association.”

The council approved yearly allocations to the Glenwood, Center Point and Palmerdale fire districts near Pinson. $12,500 will be allocated to Palmerdale and Center Point while $500 will be allocated to Glenwood. Palmerdale will use money for an all-terrain rescue vehicle that can be used in wooded areas, as well as being displayed at city events such as festivals.

During public comments, Pinson Public Library Director Allison Scanlan said that a fundraiser for the Library Summer Reading Program has exceeded its goal of $1,500 with $2,312 and will begin holding events for children and adults. She also said that the library’s current circulation specialist will be leaving and that his position will be posted for anyone interested in applying.

The city will be hosting a showing of “The Secret Life of Pets” on Friday at the Pinson Bicentennial Park at 7 p.m. The city will also host rhythm and blues musician DieDra of DieDra and the Ruff Pro Band at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.