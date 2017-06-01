Remains found near Cahaba River ID’d as missing Argo man

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The remains of a body found near the Cahaba River in May have been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the body of Travis Domingue, 44, was identified Thursday morning. Domingue, who was from Maddisonville, La., was living in Argo at the time of his disappearance in April.

Hikers discovered partial human remains near the Cahaba River just after 3:30 p.m. May 20. Two men reported they had been hiking in a wooded area behind Cahaba Forest Cove in southern Jefferson County when they discovered the remains. They left the woods and called the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s office released information on the clothing he was wearing a few days later. The office said they believed he is an adult white male, and stood between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6-feet, 1-inch tall. He was wearing a purple long sleeve button up shirt and dark gray dress pants with a thin black plaid design with a black leather belt. He was also wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “I FEAR NO EVIL, RANGER UP” printed on the back in orange ink. The victim was wearing black dress socks, black size 9 lace up dress shoes, green “Undertech” boxer shorts and a silver “Kershaw” folding pocket knife was found in the pants pocket.

All clothing tags had been removed from all of the articles of clothing.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.