4-star safety announces transfer to Hewitt-Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Yet another metro Birmingham football player is transferring to Hewitt-Trussville High School, according to a social media post from Pleasant Grove’s Myles Mason.

“I am humbled to announce that my senior year will be carried out at Hewitt-Trussville High School,” the 4-star safety tweeted on Thursday.

Mason, a 6 feet 2 inch 185 pound rising senior, is the third transfer to the Huskies since December. Quarterbacks Paul Tyson and Jack Baltz transferred from Mountain Brook High School earlier this year.

According to 247 Sports, Mason has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, among others.