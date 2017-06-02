 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Sports » 4-star safety announces transfer to Hewitt-Trussville

4-star safety announces transfer to Hewitt-Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: June 02, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Yet another metro Birmingham football player is transferring to Hewitt-Trussville High School, according to a social media post from Pleasant Grove’s Myles Mason.

Myles Mason to transfer to Hewitt-Trussville. Photo via Twitter.

“I am humbled to announce that my senior year will be carried out at Hewitt-Trussville High School,” the 4-star safety tweeted on Thursday.

Mason, a 6 feet 2 inch 185 pound rising senior, is the third transfer to the Huskies since December. Quarterbacks Paul Tyson and Jack Baltz transferred from Mountain Brook High School earlier this year.

According to 247 Sports, Mason has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, among others.

Comments

  1. Brandy Hill says:
    June 3, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Mmmmmm.

  2. Deborah Killian Kilgo says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Yvette Mason y’all moving?

  3. Nick Rutledge says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:14 am

    So the recruiting has begun.

  4. Scott Clements says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Looks like it

  5. Chris Clark says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Do you still need to set out a year or two when you transfer?

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top