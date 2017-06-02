Man arrested after meth, GHB, guns found in his home

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 34-year-old Birmingham man was arrested by Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators Thursday.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in southern parts of Jefferson County, Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant at an apartment in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday afternoon.

Inside the apartment, deputies found two handguns, a rifle, 37.9 grams of methamphetamine, 30 ounces of GHB, an anti-sleep drug, and drug paraphernalia. The drugs have a combined street value of $5750.