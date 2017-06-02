 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Man arrested after meth, GHB, guns found in his home

Man arrested after meth, GHB, guns found in his home

Posted by: Posted date: June 02, 2017

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 34-year-old Birmingham man was arrested by Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators Thursday.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in southern parts of Jefferson County, Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators executed a drug search warrant at an apartment in the 2200 block of Ascot Lane yesterday afternoon.

Inside the apartment, deputies found two handguns, a rifle, 37.9 grams of methamphetamine, 30 ounces of GHB, an anti-sleep drug, and drug paraphernalia. The drugs have a combined street value of $5750.

34-year-old Matthew Thomas Cook of Birmingham was present when deputies arrived. As a result of the search, he was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Jefferson County jail with bond set at $100,300.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top