Masked men rob Mountain Brook man in his home early Friday morning
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
MOUNTAIN BROOK — A Mountain Brook man was robbed by three masked men early Friday morning, according to Carol Robinson.
The report states the men entered the home around 3:30 a.m. wearing dark clothes and masks. At which time they allegedly robbed the man of his wallet and fled.
The incident happened on Mill Springs Road near Highlands School. Anyone with information in encouraged to contact Mountain Brook police.