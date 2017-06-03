Birmingham police investigate homicide of teen driving vehicle stolen out of Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Detectives are investigating the murder of a 15 year old that was shot on Friday afternoon at the 900 block of Center Street North.

Officers from the Birmingham Police Department responded to a call at around 2:30 p.m. and found the victim in a Silver Kia Optima suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, not yet identified, was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. Police say that he was driving a vehicle stolen out of Trussville.

No suspects have been identified yet but police say that he and two other occupants were driving on Center Street when two to three males open fire on the vehicle. The occupants fled while the victim was struck in the hip.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777