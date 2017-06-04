12 suspects arrested in connection to London attacks

From the Associated Press

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May Sunday called for tougher measures to fight Islamic extremism after attackers using a vehicle and knives killed seven people in a busy area of London and disrupted Britain’s election campaign just days before a nationwide vote.

The assault unfolded — and ended — quickly, with police fatally shooting the three attackers within eight minutes. But the men had achieved their apparent goal of turning a balmy summer night in Britain’s capital into a scene of carnage.

It began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. The three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said.

Police said counter-terrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday morning in connection with the attack.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including a transport police officer and an off-duty officer, were treated at hospitals across London. Some suffered life-threatening injuries. The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

It was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.