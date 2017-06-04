 [fiatalert]
Shelby County man arrested for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

June 04, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – Cameron Kay, 26, of Pell City was arrested after shooting into his ex-girlfriend’s car on U.S. 280, AL.com reports. He has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $210,000.

The shooting occurred on early Saturday morning. A woman driving with several other occupants reported that her ex-boyfriend began firing at her vehicle.

No one was injured although two shots missed the occupants and others hit the car. Sheriff’s investigators responded and began searched for the suspect, identified by witnesses as being Kay.

They eventually found him at his residence and took him into custody.

Kay had five warrants for his arrests, two of which was for attempted murder and three for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

