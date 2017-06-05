Clay-Chalkville to hire PV assistant football, wrestling coach

CLAY — Gene Richardson, a veteran football and head wrestling coach at Pinson Valley High, is set to be hired by Clay-Chalkville.

Clay-Chalkville head football coach Drew Gilmer confirmed the news Monday.

“Yep, we’re going to hire him to coach our linebackers and as the head wrestling coach and we’re lucky to get him,” Gilmer said.

Richardson won’t be officially approved until the Jefferson County Board approves him in mid-June, but he is set to start as a volunteer Tuesday.

“We’ve already put in the transfer and it’s a done deal pending the board’s approval,” Gilmer said. “He’ll be here (Tuesday) morning.”

Gilmer also confirmed that former Etowah High offensive coordinator B.J. Brooks is coming to Clay as the ninth-grade football coach.

Besides being a popular football coach at PV, Richardson has had great success as a wrestling coach. The Indians won their sixth straight county title this season.