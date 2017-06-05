Experience is key for Keith Landscaping Co. & Nursery

Keith_Landscaping



By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – Before Deerfoot Parkway and Clay-Chalkville schools were built, Keith Landscaping Co. & Nursery Sales were forming relationships with their customers. As Trussville-Clay Road winds, and Clay Middle School passes, a sprawling nursery sits just off the road.

“We’ve managed to survive a long time in a tough business,” owner Danny Keith said. “I’ve been blessed to have had good help and good people around me. I can’t do it myself, I have to depend on good people.”

Among those, his management team consisting of the nursery manager, foreman and landscape supervisor, along with Keith, combine for more than 100 years of experience. That’s what Keith believes sets his business apart from the big box stores.

“We’ve been around long enough to know how to do the job properly, but we also have to convince homeowners of that,” he said. “I will walk away from a potential job if I don’t believe we can do it right.”

Keith credits his staff for being part of what has made his business be successful. Another advantage for him is that his employees are able to do what most retail store workers can’t.

“We’ve got three people licensed by the state in horticulture as opposed to a lot of people in stores who just have cashiers helping customers,” he said.

Keith has worked in landscaping for most of his life, in fact, he started around nine years old. He started Keith Landscaping in 1983 and currently employs around nine to ten people both full-time and more part time throughout the year. The company has a licensed landscaper as well as a certified horticulturist and a licensed plant setter.

Despite the multitude of experience, however, Keith maintains that his job is ever-changing.

“From the days of driving my tractor down Trussville-Clay Road and Old Springville Road to do jobs to the extensive jobs today, it’s always been and continues to be a learning experience,” he said.

In addition to being a landscaping company, it is also a retail nursery. Trees, perennials, annuals, shrubs and vines are abundant throughout the nursery. Flowers are sold in many different varieties and includes herbs and vegetables.

The company deals in loose materials, such as sand, gravel, mulches, topsoil, fertilizers as well as all types of sod, including St. Augustine.

Keith Landscaping does business not only in Trussville, but much of the metro Birmingham area as well, including Mountain Brook, Vestavia, Hoover, Springville and Clay. The company has also serviced places in several surrounding counties. Although they have done some commercial projects, most of their business is residential renovation. With his experience, the business stays busy.

“Most of my customers are repeat customers or we have been recommended by someone,” Keith said.

The reason this business is continually referred to customers is simple, he believes. Keith and his employees make it a point to put quality first and to try and give his customers what they want before going into prices.

“We try to personalize each house” he said. “I meet with the client, listen to what they would like and I will show them my ideas with an approximate price.”

Customizing a client’s house and yard is a staple in Keith Landscaping.

“I try to custom design the yard to the home and the neighborhood and what they already have in the yard, the natural landscape,” Keith said. “Sometimes we just have to show off what’s already there.”

Landscaping isn’t just planting flowers and trees; there’s quite a bit more to it than that, Keith said. Landscaping includes irrigation, renovation, hardscaping and maintenance. No two jobs should be alike, and coaching the homeowner on how to care for their lawn is just as important as building it.

“I never dreamed 34 years ago that we would be doing the stuff we’re doing now,” he said. “Landscaping has changed over the years. You don’t just put in plants and grass anymore. You do construction work, you do concrete and all kinds of stonework, irrigation, lighting. A lot is considered landscaping now. People don’t hire a construction company to do a job, they hire landscapers now.”

Keith Landscaping is located on Trussville-Clay Road and can be reached at 205-681-8787. For more information, visit www.keithlandscaping.com or visit their page on Facebook.