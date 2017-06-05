Five injured, including three children, in I-59 crash near Springville
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Five people, including three children, were injured in an accident on Interstate 59 near Springville on Monday.
The accident was reported by state troopers on social media around 1 p.m.
All of the victims in the crash were taken to the hospital, but no other information has been made available.
Comments
Good grief I literally just almost had a heart attack seeing this photo, my son drives a very similar vehicle. Could you NOT post photos of crash vehicles until you do have more information to provide?!?
Prayers
They also rescued a puppy from the car, we passed it right when the firefighter had it in his arms
The photo was sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency via social media at 12:59 p.m. We published the story and hour and a half later at 2:36 p.m. with all of the information made available by the Alabama State Troopers Office.
I agree!!! I hate when details like this are released before all the family even know what is happening!!! My step-daughter’s mother drives this exact car and I have been in panic mode!!!
How do you know the family wasn’t notified?
Why do you post pics of crash vehicles?? I don’t care who released the photo. Just because ALEA released it doesnt mean you have to!!
Praying for these people
Why wouldn’t they post pictures? You went into panic mode? Geezuz… How about saying thanks because if it WERE your son or whatever, these people let you know faster than anyone else. Unless of course, you’d rather not know that your family has been injured. What if they only had an hour to live? You wouldn’t get there in time because you didn’t know. But hey, at least you were so disturbed by a picture…. right?
Why are people so weak?
David Nelms
They are wrecking everywhere on the interstate 😞😞😞😞
Public information
Yeah, Public information. Why not freak out anyone with family who has a vehicle similar to this! Common sense tells most people not to post pictures until AFTER FAMILY HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED! It’s just cruel to do this!!
Who said the family wasn’t notified? While we’re talking common sense here…. you’d think the police would have notified the family before THEY released the photo, which was then reposted by The Tribune. But…. who am I to have a brain…. does that offend you as well?
Jimmy Schatz. Got it
Prayers!
Seriously?! While you’re busy questioning everyone else’s logic or unnecessary fear please know I’ve never been a fan of the media’s choice to share photos of crash vehicles where someone’s family member may have been seriously injured or killed to have to see. I’ve not always been panic mom until I buried my oldest son eight months ago, so yeah maybe I do react quicker these days to the thought of another of my son’s and/or my grandchildren who frequently travel this same area being injured or potentially dying.
I wasn’t questioning their logic, I was denying its existence.
Seriously though, I’m done on this thread. Y’all have a good night, drive safe!
prayers for all involved
This happened right in front of me this morning. I’m the one who called 911. It was very scary. Had me shook up all day. Their tire blew and they flipped 3 times.
Prayers for this family
It looks horrible! I can’t even imagine how terrified those children were.