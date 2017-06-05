 [fiatalert]
Hewitt-Trussville receiver hauls in first SEC offer

Posted by: Posted date: June 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville’s dynamic Class of 2020 wide receiver Dazalin Worsham is collecting college offers by the day, it seems. Monday was no different when his first SEC offer came via Ole Miss.

The Rebels join a host of Group of 5 conference schools, including UAB, Southern Miss and Troy. Jacksonville State extended their offer first.

During the Huskies’ spring game, Worsham caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

