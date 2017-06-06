Alabama sees 85 percent drop in distributed food stamp benefits following new rule
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Nearly 43,000 Alabamians have been removed from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly referred to as food stamps, following the implementation of a new rule that no longer allows some able-bodied adults without dependents to receive benefits.
In January of 2016, 49,940 able-bodied adults without dependents were receiving SNAP benefits. That number has now been reduced to 7,483 according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Most Alabama counties had already seen the change in January, but 13 counties were exempt from the federal work requirements. As of April 1, residents of Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas, Lowndes, Wilcox, Monroe, Conecuh, Clarke, Washington, Choctaw, Sumter and Barbour counties now must meed all work requirements.
Benefits remain unchanged for adults with dependents or disabilities. Currently, the average household receives $123 per month in benefits.
Comments
What counties are exempted? And where will the money that is saved go to?
Article says the counties are no longer exempt.
the problem is they have flooded the local food banks now!
Why is feeding people a problem? They have cut the program but the fact is, many of these people don’t make enough to feed their families properly, even if they are working. They don’t have the education or the resources available to better themselves to get better paying jobs. Hopefully that money can be used to help in this area.
If you want to feed them then feed them. Whats stopping you?
Charles Bush I know what I do. God knows what I do. You on the other hand, don’t need to. You just focus on being the best ” chucky ” you can be. 👌
Get another job if you need more food for your family. If you don’t make enough, and you need more money.. you’ll do what you need to do to provide.
If a person meets the federal work requirements, they have not lost their benefits.
Thank goodness! I have seen far too many abuse this system, including someone who was claiming our kids! The system is abused, and unfortunately there aren’t enough employees to investigate when people lie on their applications. We didn’t find out about it for months later when we went to register our kids for school and were told they would receive free lunches. We knew we didn’t qualify for that and were told it was because our children’s social security numbers were being used to get food assistance. As far as we know, the person was never prosecuted, but simply told she couldn’t get food assistance any more. However, in Jefferson County, they told us there was no way to remove the free lunches from their account for an entire school year. Because we teach our children not to steal, we packed their lunches for an entire year and didn’t allow them to eat the free lunch that they didn’t truly qualify for. Sad that people will abuse the system so readily. Guess some people will try anything if they can get away with it.
Yes! Or throw a few seeds in a pot and grow your own.
This new rule encourages people to have kids to be able to get the snap benefits. I’m not sure if that is a good thing.
Charles Bush, why is it when it comes to helping the poor it should be my individual choice but when Goldman sacks needs another few billion dollars republicans never suggest they ask individuals to donate tot he cause?
One solution for those who cannot feed themselves is to not have children until you are financially stable to take care of yourself and your family. If you are already not working this is not the time to add more mouths to feed. Maybe if you had to depend on family, churches and food banks for your meals you would be a little more motivated to find employment. I think this is a good step in the right direction.
Food stamps are not supposed to be a permanent thing. People hit hard times and may need this for short while, I’ve been there. People that have received them for years and years while “looking” for a job are abusing it.
SNAP is a Federal Program. Essentially the state just took away about 5 million from federal money to do God only knows with it.
Wow, I didn’t realize people were using other people’s children to support their fraud. Glad you found out.
Who said I believe Goldman sacks should get any money?? Do you think I am a republican?? You assume too much. Don’t get your feelings hurt because I advocate for personal responsibility. And why you stalking my page Tjo Johnson? And I never suggested that I had any interest in what you do. But I do hope you enjoy all that you do. And I hope you have a good day.
It said able bodied adults without dependent children. I don’t see a problem with this.
Charles Bush you flatter yourself . I don’t have a clue about ” your page” nor do I care to. Bye 👋 Felicia
My response about feeding the people was regarding the food banks and what little Chucky claimed was an influx of more people at these banks because of these cuts. Don’t get it twisted 👐🏻
SMH…..
Lol Chucky you assume too much. Kind of like the pot calling the kettle black isn’t it? You assumed I didn’t help feed the poor. Dylan Haynes nailed it. 👏👏👏