Alabama sees 85 percent drop in distributed food stamp benefits following new rule

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Nearly 43,000 Alabamians have been removed from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly referred to as food stamps, following the implementation of a new rule that no longer allows some able-bodied adults without dependents to receive benefits.

In January of 2016, 49,940 able-bodied adults without dependents were receiving SNAP benefits. That number has now been reduced to 7,483 according to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Most Alabama counties had already seen the change in January, but 13 counties were exempt from the federal work requirements. As of April 1, residents of Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas, Lowndes, Wilcox, Monroe, Conecuh, Clarke, Washington, Choctaw, Sumter and Barbour counties now must meed all work requirements.

Benefits remain unchanged for adults with dependents or disabilities. Currently, the average household receives $123 per month in benefits.