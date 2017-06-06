City of Pinson and U.S. Attorney’s office reach agreement on ADA compliance issues

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the City of Pinson have reached a comprehensive settlement agreement under the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to city facilities and programs, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey.

The agreement, which went into effect Monday, resolves a number of complaints filed by a Pinson resident who claimed that various city facilities and programs were inaccessible to individuals with mobility impairments, in violation of the ADA.

At last week’s council meeting, Mayor Hoyt Sanders said the city had been working with U.S. Attorney’s office to make Pinson’s facilities ADA compliant. City Attorney Shane Black said the city has been working to make the facilities accessible to those with disabilities and has begun scheduling to further a plan.

“The City of Pinson cooperated with our office to work out a solution that resolves these alleged ADA violations,” Posey said. “With this agreement, Pinson commits to ensuring that individuals with disabilities will have an equal opportunity to access and participate in their city government’s programs.”

As a public entity subject to the requirements of Title II of the ADA, Pinson must ensure that its facilities and programs are readily accessible to individuals with disabilities. This includes ensuring that all new construction and alterations to buildings or facilities meet the physical accessibility requirements of Title II. Title II also requires that a public entity make participation in it services, programs and activities available to any qualified individual, regardless of a disability.

Facilities to be modified will be City Hall, Pinson Public Library, community center, Palmerdale Homestead Community Center and the Pinson athletic fields.