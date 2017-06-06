Trussville police officer extends help, food to people passing through
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a Facebook post surfaced about a Trussville police officer extending a hand to a pair of people passing through.
According to the post, two men walked into the Trussville Waffle House, but left moments later without ordering. Trussville police officer, believed to be Brett DeLoach, then stopped the men outside the restaurant and spoke with them. Following the conversation, the officer brought both men back inside and bought them each food.
We at The Tribune want to extend our biggest thank you to the men and women who protect and serve, as well as all other first responders in our area.
Comments
Brett DeLoach awesome Guy
Trussville PD awesome
Awesome job
How incredibly kind!!! It is no surprise because Officer DeLoach has the biggest heart! Trussville is blessed to have him serving and protecting our community!!
Brett DeLoach has always been a good guy!! Thanks for posting something this!!
<3
Good Job Trussville Policeman Brett Deloach.
He patrols our neighborhood and makes us feel safe!! Great friend!!
Great guy, known him since he was about 18. Great job Brett
Good job officer. We’ve had people come thru Jack’s in Argo unable to pay. No one has ever left hungry to my knowledge.