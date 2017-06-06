 [fiatalert]
Trussville police officer extends help, food to people passing through

Trussville police officer extends help, food to people passing through

Posted by: Posted date: June 06, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a Facebook post surfaced about a Trussville police officer extending a hand to a pair of people passing through.

According to the post, two men walked into the Trussville Waffle House, but left moments later without ordering. Trussville police officer, believed to be Brett DeLoach, then stopped the men outside the restaurant and spoke with them. Following the conversation, the officer brought both men back inside and bought them each food.

We at The Tribune want to extend our biggest thank you to the men and women who protect and serve, as well as all other first responders in our area.

Comments

  1. Brad Williams says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Brett DeLoach awesome Guy

  2. Kathy Sills says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Trussville PD awesome

  3. Sandy Walters Dempsey says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Awesome job

  4. Valerie Brasfield Cartee says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:08 am

    How incredibly kind!!! It is no surprise because Officer DeLoach has the biggest heart! Trussville is blessed to have him serving and protecting our community!!

  5. Robyn Howard says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Brett DeLoach has always been a good guy!! Thanks for posting something this!!

  6. Anne Snider Steward says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:23 am

    <3

  7. RobertandJerry Motley says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Good Job Trussville Policeman Brett Deloach.

  8. Donna Cheatwood Sittre says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:38 am

    He patrols our neighborhood and makes us feel safe!! Great friend!!

  9. Earl Gunter says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Great guy, known him since he was about 18. Great job Brett

  10. George Davis says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Good job officer. We’ve had people come thru Jack’s in Argo unable to pay. No one has ever left hungry to my knowledge.

