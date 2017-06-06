Trussville police officer extends help, food to people passing through

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a Facebook post surfaced about a Trussville police officer extending a hand to a pair of people passing through.

According to the post, two men walked into the Trussville Waffle House, but left moments later without ordering. Trussville police officer, believed to be Brett DeLoach, then stopped the men outside the restaurant and spoke with them. Following the conversation, the officer brought both men back inside and bought them each food.

We at The Tribune want to extend our biggest thank you to the men and women who protect and serve, as well as all other first responders in our area.