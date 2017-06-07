 [fiatalert]
Man in hospital after suffering gunshot wound to the face near Center Point

Posted by: Posted date: June 07, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in northeastern Jefferson County.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Valley Court. They arrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The adult male suspect fled the scene in in a small red car. A description of the suspect was broadcast to other deputies in the area. The alleged suspect was located and taken into custody in the 2900 block of 2nd Place NW. He is being questioned by detectives.

Authorities say two men were outside the apartments arguing when the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Comments

  1. Ashley Wilhite Hunt says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Jennifer Vanderburg

  2. Rashel Wallace Rodgers says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:47 am

    It Is Wednesday right?

  3. Beverly Swain says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:49 am

    Yes. I thought the same thing when I read it.

  4. Jack Self says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:51 am

    Yep it is Wednesday and Valley Ct is not in Center Point.

  5. Missy Milligan Morris says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:55 am

    Austin LaDon Morris

  6. Jesse Cole Bonham says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:56 am

    So this happened tomorrow

  7. Richard Stiles says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Holy smokes!! Trussville needs walls! We can’t let this happen so close to such a safe community

  8. Kim Glass says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:15 am

    This is Terrible.
    Prayers for this Man.

  9. Tim Glass says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Ghetto magic

  10. Roland Da Flow Hill says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:35 am

    Really

  11. Ginger Kennedy says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:36 am

    This is really closer to Pinson city limits if you look at the city maps but of course everything gets classified Center Point. thanks for the great report The Trussville Tribune for falsely reporting where things happen and hiding all the bad things that happen in your area.

  12. Roland Da Flow Hill says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:36 am

    You would know you are the Grand Wizard

  13. Tim Glass says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:37 am

    How did you know?

  14. Richard Stiles says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:37 am

    Naw just being a smartass

  15. Roland Da Flow Hill says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:40 am

    Your comment

  16. Roland Da Flow Hill says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:42 am

    Thank u they love to call out Black neighborhoods.They have crime also, that are not publicize to make their neighborhoods seem safe Bull Sh@t

  17. Deborah Coleman says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:43 am

    Shit b happening in trussvegas to..

  18. Matt Coleman says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:08 am

    No we call out all neighborhoods! All neighborhoods matter

  19. Philip Sharpe says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:15 am

    They call out crime wherever it happens. Just so happens there is significantly more crime in “black neighborhoods”. It’s not racist, it’s factual.

  20. Matt Coleman says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:19 am

    Amen

  21. Shane Swann says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:30 am

    Wtf is a grand wizard? Dungeons and dragons has a Wizard I think? Or it could be a lord of the rings reference.

  22. Shane Swann says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:33 am

    Shocking!!!! Pinson or center point. Whatever you call it. That area is beyond repair. Its a War zone. Let Darwinism run its course.

  23. Chuck Browning says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:20 am

    They have reported crimes in our city plenty, problem is it’s usually people from CP which happens to be where I grew up

  24. Michelle McCurry says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:21 am

    DeLane McCurry…this maybe the rest of the story!

  25. Chuck Browning says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:23 am

    I grew up in CP and never thought twice about riding a bike from one end to the other, but now I would. Sad very sad

  26. Chuck Browning says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:25 am

    Sadly clay is next then I wonder how Trussville will figure in. By then I’ll be out in the country since my kids our out of school

  27. Michelle McCurry says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:25 am

    A gun was stolen today from Birmingham Pistol same day …hmmm

