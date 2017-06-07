Man in hospital after suffering gunshot wound to the face near Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in northeastern Jefferson County.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Valley Court. They arrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The adult male suspect fled the scene in in a small red car. A description of the suspect was broadcast to other deputies in the area. The alleged suspect was located and taken into custody in the 2900 block of 2nd Place NW. He is being questioned by detectives.

Authorities say two men were outside the apartments arguing when the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.