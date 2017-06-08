Charges against former Alabama player dropped in domestic abuse case

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Charges of domestic abuse against former Alabama football player Trent Richardson have been dropped according to a report by AL.com.

The former running back was arrested by Hoover Police on Feb. 16 following an argument between him and his ex-girlfriend Sevina Fatu. Although he was charged with third degree domestic abuse, his attorneys maintained that he was innocent and a witness said that he did not assault Fatu.

According to Richardson, the pair had been arguing when Fatu jumped on him and began pulling at his hair. The dispute occurred at the Hyatt Place Hotel on John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover. Scratches and bruises on Fatu’s face were the result of him fending her off, he said.

Another incident followed a month later when Fatu rammed her car into a vehicle with Richardson and another passenger in it. She was arrested and charged with battery and criminal mischief. Richardson continues to state that he never hit her.

The incident was not the first time Richardson was accused of assault. In 2013 two women sued him for assault but eventually dropped the case.