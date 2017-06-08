 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Huntsville church youth group involved in Atlanta bus crash, 1 dead, multiple injuries

Huntsville church youth group involved in Atlanta bus crash, 1 dead, multiple injuries

Posted by: Posted date: June 08, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE –The youth group from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville was headed to the Atlanta airport when the bus they were riding in was involved in a wreck and overturned. At least one person is reported dead and several others have injuries, some are critical.

The high school age group was planning to leave for a mission trip to Africa, according to church members requesting prayers on social media.

The church posted the following message on Facebook, “PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta.”

Comments

  1. Debbie Wood says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Praying for all.

  2. Celesteand Elaine Goforth says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:20 pm
  3. Judy AndBob Ping says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Prayers

  4. Gwen Lackey says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Prayers for all

  5. Tracy Bibb Slone says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Sending prayers for everyone involved.

  6. Kem Sims says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Praying for those involved.

  7. Dianne Vick says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:19 am

    SOSO SAD!!!

  8. Carol Miller says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Prayers for everyone

  9. Leslie Curran Nussbaumer says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Prayers sent up

  10. Matthew Fredrick says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Kim Tralongo ??

  11. Jan LeMaster says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Prayers lifted for all!

  12. Karmen Morton Mitchell says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:15 am

    How horrible. I can’t imagine. God wrap your arms around all involved.

  13. Ann Harmon Foster says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Prayers for the kids, their leaders, their families, their church, their community.

  14. Lois Grooms says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Praying for all involved!

  15. Josie Smith says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Praying for all

  16. Marion Owens says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:52 am
  17. Donna Ash Bridges says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Praying

  18. Judy Popwell Knight says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:07 am
  19. Cheryl Kemp Barnes says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Prayers for this church family.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top