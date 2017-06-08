Huntsville church youth group involved in Atlanta bus crash, 1 dead, multiple injuries

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE –The youth group from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville was headed to the Atlanta airport when the bus they were riding in was involved in a wreck and overturned. At least one person is reported dead and several others have injuries, some are critical.

The high school age group was planning to leave for a mission trip to Africa, according to church members requesting prayers on social media.

The church posted the following message on Facebook, “PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta.”