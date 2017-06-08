Search is on for black bear in Center Point
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CENTER POINT — Just before 5:30 Thursday evening, Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a bear sighting in the 100 block of Hillview Lane in Center Point.
An adult female caller reported that she heard her dogs barking and looked out to see a black bear in her backyard.
Deputies arrived and observed the bear leave the yard and walk into a wooded area between Hillview Lane and Fox Hill Drive where they lost sight of it.
A veterinarian at the Birmingham Zoo and the Alabama Game Warden were contacted to assist in the search. A team from the zoo is being sent to the location to aid in the capture of the animal.
The bear has not yet been located. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 and give the location. Do not approach the animal.
2 separate post last night…black bear seen. One Dewey Heights Rd. One Clay Palmerdale.
Several years ago I had a mama black bear in three babies in my yard in Trussville/Argo. She must’ve been moving through because they were only there for a few days
Shouldn’t they be searching for criminals instead of a bear? Leave the bear alone and he won’t bother you.
If you see it, simply go inside. They are not going to attack you unless provoked. By nature, they want to be left alone. Sounds like a male moving thru.
Oh, it’s Center Point so it’s gotta be a “Black” bear huh?
not even CenterPoint ,it’s really Clay and Pinson , they have that all wrong.
Seriously, people are making this ridiculous. I agree with you!
Some idiot will probably shoot it
Well compared to being shot , robbed , or car jacked in Center Point , Id say the damn bear is more in danger.
Seriously tho , dont mess w or try 2 feed the damn bear.
This is what happens when you move more into their homes. Stop building !!!!!!!
It’s just a black bear. If you’ve ever been tent camping in the smokies or fishing there in the foothills you’ve probably seen one. They won’t attack unless cornered or provoked while their babies are with them. Just go inside and get away from it. No biggie
Mrs. Lott I was on Dewey Heights coming from Faucet Cutoff
Really just leave the bear alone :/ I used to live up north bears are everywhere they will leave you alone if you leave them alone especially black bears
We can’t have anything. Leave the damn bear alone and let it live. Sad these animals are just trying to survive in this over populating world, and we’ve got to bother them.
They used to be hear. In Florida, I know the panhadle black bears were said to be common
Amy Nesbitt Brackett I would feel more threatened driving thru Center Point than a bear encounter, unfortunately. Black bears routinely roam thru parts of Tennessee and North Carolina without harm. Just have to be smart and respect the animal and their space.
Leave the damn bear alone and it won’t hurt anything. And keep your trash cans inside.
Exactly, CP is more dangerous than a bear anyday!
They better not shoot the damn bear like they did to Harambe.
There all over the place . How are they going to tell them apart?
It’s cave was probably flooded from all the rain. They are usually nocturnal – so says my hubby.
Unfortunately it’s not safe for it to move into center point. If it would stay in the hills of Pinson, Palmerdale, Clay it wouldn’t be a big deal
I was able to capture a image of it
Those homes have been there since the 1960’s. The bear population is growing, and young males wander a long way looking for girlfriends. This behavior is typical of bears.
Those two roads are across from the Center Point courthouse/Sheriff’s office.
a coworker said she saw one on tyndall AF base when she was down there a few weeks ago. it was right outside the elementary school. she said it was huge. a patient that was told about her experience said, oh that was Charlie, he’s a regular around the campgrounds.
I saw one on the Port when I worked security
$2000 fine and misdemeanor for shooting a black bear in Alabama
http://www.outdooralabama.com/illegal-shoot-black-bear-alabama
As long as the bear isn’t dragging a kid around like a rag doll, they won’t…
He’s assisting his cousin, Smokey the Bear, to spread the word. “Only you can prevent wildfires.”
I would rather take my chances with the bear, than Center Point.