Search is on for black bear in Center Point

Posted by: Posted date: June 08, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Just before 5:30 Thursday evening, Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a bear sighting in the 100 block of Hillview Lane in Center Point.

An adult female caller reported that she heard her dogs barking and looked out to see a black bear in her backyard.

Deputies arrived and observed the bear leave the yard and walk into a wooded area between Hillview Lane and Fox Hill Drive where they lost sight of it.

A veterinarian at the Birmingham Zoo and the Alabama Game Warden were contacted to assist in the search. A team from the zoo is being sent to the location to aid in the capture of the animal.

The bear has not yet been located. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 and give the location. Do not approach the animal.

Comments

  1. Kimberly Julie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:26 am

    2 separate post last night…black bear seen. One Dewey Heights Rd. One Clay Palmerdale.

  2. Tyler Howell says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Ryan Cordle

  3. Tere Vermillion Sizemore says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Several years ago I had a mama black bear in three babies in my yard in Trussville/Argo. She must’ve been moving through because they were only there for a few days

  4. Tyler Howell says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Josh Locklear

  5. Deborah Coleman says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Damn glad I moved..

  6. Deborah Coleman says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:30 am

    If n I saw it I would die..

  7. Karen Jones says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:31 am

    The search is on….Jeffco at it’s best….I’d hate to run into this bear.

  8. Pamela Mays Decker says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:33 am

    John Godfrey

  9. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Shouldn’t they be searching for criminals instead of a bear? Leave the bear alone and he won’t bother you.

  10. Ronald Hagood Jr. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Ole Miss’ mascot is harmless…

  11. Misty Hanner Pearse says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Elaine Watson Hanner

  12. Sharon Lynn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:37 am

    If you see it, simply go inside. They are not going to attack you unless provoked. By nature, they want to be left alone. Sounds like a male moving thru.

  13. Jason Putman says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Oh, it’s Center Point so it’s gotta be a “Black” bear huh?

  14. Teya Steffens says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Deborah Bachelor

  15. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:39 am

    not even CenterPoint ,it’s really Clay and Pinson , they have that all wrong.

  16. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Seriously, people are making this ridiculous. I agree with you!

  17. Faith Brewster Summers says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Anita Thompson Brewster

  18. Tjo Johnson says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Some idiot will probably shoot it

  19. Crystal White says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Well compared to being shot , robbed , or car jacked in Center Point , Id say the damn bear is more in danger.

    Seriously tho , dont mess w or try 2 feed the damn bear.

  20. Faith Brewster Summers says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:43 am

    This is what happens when you move more into their homes. Stop building !!!!!!!

  21. Kristy Pevahouse Lott says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:43 am

    NaSharee Flournoy Davenport is this the one you saw?

  22. Tjo Johnson says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:44 am

    It’s just a black bear. If you’ve ever been tent camping in the smokies or fishing there in the foothills you’ve probably seen one. They won’t attack unless cornered or provoked while their babies are with them. Just go inside and get away from it. No biggie

  23. NaSharee Flournoy Davenport says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Mrs. Lott I was on Dewey Heights coming from Faucet Cutoff

  24. David Clements says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Bobby. & you were worried about working out in the woods…

  25. Lindsay Pear Tree says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Really just leave the bear alone :/ I used to live up north bears are everywhere they will leave you alone if you leave them alone especially black bears

  26. Matthew Fredrick says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:49 am

    We can’t have anything. Leave the damn bear alone and let it live. Sad these animals are just trying to survive in this over populating world, and we’ve got to bother them.

  27. James Watts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:51 am

    They used to be hear. In Florida, I know the panhadle black bears were said to be common

  28. Sharon Lynn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Amy Nesbitt Brackett I would feel more threatened driving thru Center Point than a bear encounter, unfortunately. Black bears routinely roam thru parts of Tennessee and North Carolina without harm. Just have to be smart and respect the animal and their space.

  29. Tammy Charping McDaniel says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Misty McCoy Charping

  30. David Logan says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Leave the damn bear alone and it won’t hurt anything. And keep your trash cans inside.

  31. Danny Molloy says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Looks like he is returning his necklace

  32. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Exactly, CP is more dangerous than a bear anyday!

  33. Misty McCoy Charping says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:54 am

  34. Sharon Lynn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Agreed. 🐻

  35. Sharon Lynn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Agreed.

  36. Janet Lang says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Mark Lang

  37. Christie Waters Marney says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Debbie Bessiere Stone
    Oh my!!

  38. Darlene Mussen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:04 am

    I would love to see it. In side my

  39. Brittany Marie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Christian Key go get your damn bear! Lol

  40. Kenny Denham says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:09 am

    They better not shoot the damn bear like they did to Harambe.

  41. Debbie C. Lawley says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Mickey Greer…look out!

  42. Nieshel Pronounced Kneeshul says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Bessie Brown-Williams you see this?!

  43. Miranda Mauldin says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Brenda Sims I wonder if it’s the same one

  44. Holly Smith Winslett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:22 am

    There all over the place . How are they going to tell them apart?

  45. Holly Smith Winslett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:23 am

    You got that right

  46. Robi Miller Cole says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Joanna Miller Lucia

  47. Laurel Swope says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:29 am

    It’s cave was probably flooded from all the rain. They are usually nocturnal – so says my hubby.

  48. Amber Bowen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Unfortunately it’s not safe for it to move into center point. If it would stay in the hills of Pinson, Palmerdale, Clay it wouldn’t be a big deal

  49. G Les Keyes says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:35 am

    I was able to capture a image of it

  50. Hillary Sweat Mondragon says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Amy Sweat

  51. Amy Sweat says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:38 am

    What the hell!! You know my ass ain’t going to approach any animal😂😉😂

  52. Hillary Sweat Mondragon says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:41 am

    😂😂 just incase he approached you

  53. Dan Caudle says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Duh

  54. Janice Holyfield says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Tamara Green Stisher

  55. Jared Smith says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:50 am

    F for Harambe

  56. Mickey Greer says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Tyler Greer….read comments

  57. Doris Alexander Harrison says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Those homes have been there since the 1960’s. The bear population is growing, and young males wander a long way looking for girlfriends. This behavior is typical of bears.

  58. Amy Sweat says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Girl he don’t want none of this in his life😂😂😂

  59. Hillary Sweat Mondragon says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:00 am

    😂😂😂

  60. Laurie Pryor Brockman says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Those two roads are across from the Center Point courthouse/Sheriff’s office.

  61. Danielle Bruner Langdon says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:22 am

    a coworker said she saw one on tyndall AF base when she was down there a few weeks ago. it was right outside the elementary school. she said it was huge. a patient that was told about her experience said, oh that was Charlie, he’s a regular around the campgrounds.

  62. James Watts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:22 am

    I saw one on the Port when I worked security

  63. Bradley Jones says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:25 am

    $2000 fine and misdemeanor for shooting a black bear in Alabama
    http://www.outdooralabama.com/illegal-shoot-black-bear-alabama

  64. Ronald Hagood Jr. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:27 am

    As long as the bear isn’t dragging a kid around like a rag doll, they won’t…

  65. Sheryl Fuller-Billingsley says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Timothy Fuller

  66. Kenny Denham says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Ronald Hagood Jr. he didn’t deserve to die Ronald

  67. Chet Keenum says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:32 am

    I know, right

  68. Jerry Stewart says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:37 am

    To catch a . Spread on your ✋, wave at . Run away from to lure him over the limbs over a hole. Warning! do not fall in hole first, with the honey on your ✋

  69. Dakota Lee Leslie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:46 am

    He’s assisting his cousin, Smokey the Bear, to spread the word. “Only you can prevent wildfires.”

  70. Kevin Tyree says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:47 am

    I would rather take my chances with the bear, than Center Point.

