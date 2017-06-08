Search is on for black bear in Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Just before 5:30 Thursday evening, Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a bear sighting in the 100 block of Hillview Lane in Center Point.

An adult female caller reported that she heard her dogs barking and looked out to see a black bear in her backyard.

Deputies arrived and observed the bear leave the yard and walk into a wooded area between Hillview Lane and Fox Hill Drive where they lost sight of it.

A veterinarian at the Birmingham Zoo and the Alabama Game Warden were contacted to assist in the search. A team from the zoo is being sent to the location to aid in the capture of the animal.

The bear has not yet been located. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 and give the location. Do not approach the animal.