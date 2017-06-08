Stay denied for Alabama death row inmate, execution scheduled for tonight

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Robert Bryant Melson, an inmate on death row at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection tonight after being denied stay by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to a report by AL.com.

Melson was convicted for the murders of three Popeye’s employees in Gadsden in 1994. He participated in a robbery of the restaurant with a man named Cuhuatemoc Peraita in which approximately $2,100 were taken.

A survivor from the robbery said that he and several others were taken by the Melson and Peraita into the freezer. He said that shortly afterwards Melson began firing into the freezer, striking him and the others.

Those who died were Nathaniel Baker, 17; Tamika Collins, 18; and Darrell Collier, 23.

Melson was convicted for the murders in 1996. A temporary stay was granted by the 11th Circuit Court last Friday but was recently struck down by the Supreme Court. Peraita was initially sentenced to life in prison but is currently on death row after stabbing another inmate.

Melson’s execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tonight’s execution will be the second execution carried out in two weeks.