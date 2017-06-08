Trussville Fire and Rescue responds to Chalkville Road house fire

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –All three stations of Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a Thursday morning fire at a residence on the corner of Chalkville Road and Poplar Street, chief Tim Shotts said.

“The damage was contained to one end of the home, but it’s pretty extensive,” Shotts said. “Our guys jumped on it hard and had it knocked out at the 15 minute mark. They all did a great job. The smoke was completely blocking Chalkville Road when we arrived.”

Three occupants of the home all made it outside safely. No one was transported for medical attention.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation, Shotts said.