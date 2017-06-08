Trussville Fire and Rescue responds to Chalkville Road house fire
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –All three stations of Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a Thursday morning fire at a residence on the corner of Chalkville Road and Poplar Street, chief Tim Shotts said.
“The damage was contained to one end of the home, but it’s pretty extensive,” Shotts said. “Our guys jumped on it hard and had it knocked out at the 15 minute mark. They all did a great job. The smoke was completely blocking Chalkville Road when we arrived.”
Three occupants of the home all made it outside safely. No one was transported for medical attention.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation, Shotts said.
Comments
Clint Sills
John Mitchell, is that your old house?
Be safe!
Great job guys.
Prayers for the Mitchell Family <3
Good stop my Brothers and Sisters. Miss you guys.
Joanna Miller Lucia Ched Z. Cole
Jacob Lucia was telling me about this earlier.
Yes, that’s their house