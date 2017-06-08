 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
Trussville Fire and Rescue responds to Chalkville Road house fire

Posted by: Posted date: June 08, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –All three stations of Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a Thursday morning fire at a residence on the corner of Chalkville Road and Poplar Street, chief Tim Shotts said.

Trussville firefighters recover after putting out a house fire on Chalkville Road. Photo by The Trussville Tribune

“The damage was contained to one end of the home, but it’s pretty extensive,” Shotts said. “Our guys jumped on it hard and had it knocked out at the 15 minute mark. They all did a great job. The smoke was completely blocking Chalkville Road when we arrived.”

Three occupants of the home all made it outside safely. No one was transported for medical attention.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation, Shotts said.

 

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Clint Sills

  2. Jeremy Horton says:
    June 8, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    John Mitchell, is that your old house?

  3. Becki Barnett says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Be safe!

  4. Brian Hoover says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Great job guys.

  5. Donna Santos Griffith says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Prayers for the Mitchell Family <3

  6. Delane HoneyCutt Parker says:
    June 8, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Good stop my Brothers and Sisters. Miss you guys.

  7. Robi Miller Cole says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Joanna Miller Lucia Ched Z. Cole

  8. Joanna Miller Lucia says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Jacob Lucia was telling me about this earlier.

  9. Carrie Horsley Cunningham says:
    June 8, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Yes, that’s their house

