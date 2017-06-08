Two teens dead, pair of children in hospital following Blount County crash
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, June 8, has claimed two lives.
A 16-year-old teenager from Altoona was seriously injured when the 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier she was driving collided with a 2000 Ford Windstar driven by Jo Cornelius Cloud, 79, of Guntersville.
Theteen was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she later died. A 17-year-old passenger in the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene. Cloud, along with an adult passenger, was airlifted to UAB Hospital.
A 6-year-old child passenger in the Windstar van was airlifted to Children’s of Birmingham Hospital with serious injuries. A 7-year-old child passenger in the minivan was transported to Children’s of Birmingham Hospital for minor injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 278, four miles west of Snead.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate
Comments
What is going on with Blount County drivers lately?
So sad
Seen so many wrecks in blunt county one involving my second mom thru childhood… seriously so heartbracking
Watch it that’s my home town
Praying for these children and all the families and the teens families
Not again.
He’s merely stating the truth. There’s been a lot of fatalities in Blount county lately. Something needs to change.
Been an awful lot of road deaths there lately. One was the mother and two nieces of a girl I used to work with.
I used to work at Saint Vincent’s in Oneonta so I’m a bit familiar with Blount
Ummmmm, I know he was stating the truth. I was joking with him. So sorry y’all took that the wrong way.
It’s horrible!! Several people…. I have grown up with and went to school with… over the years I know have died in Blount county.
But I meant nothing harmful by it……my bad
Prayers for families .
It’s everywhere. Kids and even adults just don’t pay attention anymore. More than half the time it’s caused by cell phone distractions. They’re just not paying attention. Not saying this is what happened here, but it’s usually, sadly, the case. I’m scared for when my child starts driving in a few years. Prayers for the families. So sad
I was about to ask the same thing. What IS going on with Blount County drivers? I am almost afraid to drive anymore. When on 79 or CR 15 and a car is coming towards me, I am watching it and staying to the far right of my lane! I am afraid for my husband who has finally stopped driving 79 to and from work, and for my daughter when she visits. Praying for all involved.
I know you were joking. I explained myself since other people on here don’t know that we know each other lol
I understand the loss of life is almost always tragic, but when it comes to teen drivers parents need to step up. If your child doesn’t possess the maturity or is easily distracted maybe you shouldn’t be giving them the keys to a 2k pound weapon.
wow ! It will end when people start paying attention to their driving
I pray for the people and the county of blunt county. They have experienced a lot of tragic death here lately
Praying for these families and their friends. Regardless what happened, two children have lost their life. Two mothers, two fathers, two families have lost someone dear to them. Plus the others that are injured and their families. I pray for everyone involved and can’t imagine the heartbreak they are living through right now.
My parents live there, and when I visit I see very few people using seat belts.
I can’t stand to drive across a parking lot with my seat belt off
Praying for the family and friends
Praying for the familys
I really believe that it’s the use of cell phones put them in the back seat and don’t answer then or text while driving they are a major distraction!
Amy Perry Long
praying for all..
Prayers for the families and sadden by the lost of two more deaths.
Just to many distractions …..cell phones, food, speeding. FIRST…BUCKLE UP! For you and your passengers safety!
What is going on in Blount County lately? Isn’t that about 6 in the last week?