Two teens dead, pair of children in hospital following Blount County crash

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, June 8, has claimed two lives.

A 16-year-old teenager from Altoona was seriously injured when the 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier she was driving collided with a 2000 Ford Windstar driven by Jo Cornelius Cloud, 79, of Guntersville.

Theteen was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she later died. A 17-year-old passenger in the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene. Cloud, along with an adult passenger, was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

A 6-year-old child passenger in the Windstar van was airlifted to Children’s of Birmingham Hospital with serious injuries. A 7-year-old child passenger in the minivan was transported to Children’s of Birmingham Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278, four miles west of Snead.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate