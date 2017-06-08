 [fiatalert]
Two teens dead, pair of children in hospital following Blount County crash

Posted by: Posted date: June 08, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, June 8, has claimed two lives.

A 16-year-old teenager from Altoona was seriously injured when the 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier she was driving collided with a 2000 Ford Windstar driven by Jo Cornelius Cloud, 79, of Guntersville.

Theteen was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she later died. A 17-year-old passenger in the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene. Cloud, along with an adult passenger, was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

A 6-year-old child passenger in the Windstar van was airlifted to Children’s of Birmingham Hospital with serious injuries. A 7-year-old child passenger in the minivan was transported to Children’s of Birmingham Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278, four miles west of Snead.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate

Comments

  1. Phil Fritts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:25 am

    What is going on with Blount County drivers lately?

  2. Robbie Cardwell says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:26 am

    So sad

  3. Jade Marie Simpson says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:26 am

    Seen so many wrecks in blunt county one involving my second mom thru childhood… seriously so heartbracking

  4. Christina Cameron Fleming says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Watch it that’s my home town

  5. Gwen Lackey says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Praying for these children and all the families and the teens families

  6. Sharon Brakefield says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Not again.

  7. Cindy Wood says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:30 am

    He’s merely stating the truth. There’s been a lot of fatalities in Blount county lately. Something needs to change.

  8. Phil Fritts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:30 am

    Been an awful lot of road deaths there lately. One was the mother and two nieces of a girl I used to work with.

  9. Phil Fritts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:31 am

    I used to work at Saint Vincent’s in Oneonta so I’m a bit familiar with Blount

  10. Christina Cameron Fleming says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:32 am

    Ummmmm, I know he was stating the truth. I was joking with him. So sorry y’all took that the wrong way.
    It’s horrible!! Several people…. I have grown up with and went to school with… over the years I know have died in Blount county.
    But I meant nothing harmful by it……my bad

  11. Lisa Whitten Cowgill says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:33 am

    Prayers for families .

  12. Maranda Boothe says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:33 am

    It’s everywhere. Kids and even adults just don’t pay attention anymore. More than half the time it’s caused by cell phone distractions. They’re just not paying attention. Not saying this is what happened here, but it’s usually, sadly, the case. I’m scared for when my child starts driving in a few years. Prayers for the families. So sad

  13. Cindy Dorough Graham says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:34 am

    I was about to ask the same thing. What IS going on with Blount County drivers? I am almost afraid to drive anymore. When on 79 or CR 15 and a car is coming towards me, I am watching it and staying to the far right of my lane! I am afraid for my husband who has finally stopped driving 79 to and from work, and for my daughter when she visits. Praying for all involved.

  14. Phil Fritts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:35 am

    I know you were joking. I explained myself since other people on here don’t know that we know each other lol

  15. Bama Jason says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:37 am

    I understand the loss of life is almost always tragic, but when it comes to teen drivers parents need to step up. If your child doesn’t possess the maturity or is easily distracted maybe you shouldn’t be giving them the keys to a 2k pound weapon.

  16. Kenneth Mcintyre says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:38 am

    wow ! It will end when people start paying attention to their driving

  17. Corey Morris says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:42 am

    I pray for the people and the county of blunt county. They have experienced a lot of tragic death here lately

  18. Renee Pierce says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:43 am

    Praying for these families and their friends. Regardless what happened, two children have lost their life. Two mothers, two fathers, two families have lost someone dear to them. Plus the others that are injured and their families. I pray for everyone involved and can’t imagine the heartbreak they are living through right now.

  19. Deb Wakefield says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:44 am

    My parents live there, and when I visit I see very few people using seat belts.

  20. Phil Fritts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:45 am

    I can’t stand to drive across a parking lot with my seat belt off

  21. April Matson Bailey says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:48 am

    Praying for the family and friends

  22. Sheila Yarbrough says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:48 am

    Praying for the familys

  23. Rachel Reed says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:51 am

    I really believe that it’s the use of cell phones put them in the back seat and don’t answer then or text while driving they are a major distraction!

  24. Ann Giles Perry says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Amy Perry Long

  25. Vicki Jordan Hardin says:
    June 9, 2017 at 3:59 am

    praying for all..

  26. Janet Ray says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Prayers for the families and sadden by the lost of two more deaths.
    Just to many distractions …..cell phones, food, speeding. FIRST…BUCKLE UP! For you and your passengers safety!

  27. Peggy Cole Chance says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:42 am

    What is going on in Blount County lately? Isn’t that about 6 in the last week?

