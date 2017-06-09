Lighting Concepts strives to be tops in the lighting business in Trussville

By Nathan Prewett

For The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – When you enter the building of Lighting Concepts you’re immediately greeted with a dazzling display of light fixtures in the showroom. Nancy Adcock opened Lighting Concepts nearly 30 years ago, and the company has established itself as a successful venture in the always growing business market in Trussville.

“Most customers that walk up to the building have second thoughts about coming in because there’s nothing elaborate about the front of the building,” said Nancy’s husband, Jimmy Adcock, who runs the company with her. “But when they walk in the next word is, ‘Wow. I didn’t know you had all this.'”

Lighting Concepts specializes in selling ceiling fans and light fixtures in both traditional and modern styles.

Additionally, the store offers lighting options and fans for all areas of the home, inside and outside. A complete selection of incandescent and LED light bulbs can also be found. Most people aren’t aware buying regular light bulbs is possible, but Lighting Concepts has them.

Nancy Adcock opened Lighting Concepts in 1987, and a year later opened the showroom in Trussville.

The new company began with her, a bookkeeper and delivery person, operating in a space of 3,000 square feet. Lighting Concepts now has more than 8,500 square feet of showroom and 12,000 square feet of warehouse. The staff has grown to ten employees.

“Nancy felt like Trussville was going to be a great location in terms of growth and that’s what prompted her to bring the lighting business from Birmingham to Trussville,” Jimmy Adcock said.

Lighting Concepts specializes mainly in selling residential lighting products but also does come commercial projects. The company carries products from most major lighting manufacturers, such as Kichler, Quoizel, Maxim, Millennium, Capitol, Hinkley and Fredrick Raymond.

More than 140 ceiling fans are displayed in Lighting Concepts’ fan room. Fans come primarily from Craftmade, Kichler, Fanimation, Regency and Minka-Aire, with 15 outdoor fans on display. These are featured in the fan and outdoor lantern room which also displays a wide selection of outdoor lanterns, including gas lanterns from Coppersmith.

Customizing the customer’s lighting is part of what makes Lighting Concepts unique. Lighting Concepts is focused on the customer and their needs while helping builders or individuals with their home projects.

“We help to select the right light for the customer’s application as well as their budget,” Jimmy Adcock said. “You’ve got to get the right style of fixture, the right color and the right price for the perfect fixture.”

He added selling products at reasonable price is part of Lighting Concepts’ focus on customer service.

Prices at Lighting Concepts are competitive with online and other home centers pricing. If there’s an issue with a fixture Lighting Concepts can work to resolve it instead of sending it back to an online supplier, which Adcock said separates the company from online sales. The selection of lighting options is also much greater than those found in a big box store.

“Warren Buffet said, ‘Price is what you pay, value is what you get.’ We offer value because we are going to give the customer personal attention in getting them the right size and the style of fixture rather than just trying to sell them a product,” Jimmy Adcock added.

Lighting Concept has historically dealt in traditional lighting fixtures, but strives to keep up with contemporary lines such as those produced by WAC Lighting, who offers an extensive selection of LED products. In addition, they offer new products from Aiden Gray and TerraCotta, which features lighting and furniture in European Grandeur style.

“As we see our market changing with more millennials we see a need for that product becoming more of an issue,” Jimmy Adcock said. “We are also striving to be the expert in LED lighting and LED light bulbs.”

LED – or light-emitting diode – products have become more important in the lighting business. Lighting technology has come a long way from traditional lighting and LED is gaining more popularity among people for being more efficient and more environmentally sound.

“With the introduction of LED light bulbs customers are seeing a reduction in their power bills, a lot cooler operation of the bulbs and much longer lamp light,” Jimmy Adcock said.

Currently the staff at Lighting Concepts is working to revise its website. Adcock said the new website will have a new layout and be “even more user friendly.” A plus with the site is that products can be viewed from almost every company they buy from, instead of looking at catalogs in the store.

Lighting Concepts is located at 570 Simmons Drive in Trussville and can be reached by phone at 205-655-7285. Visit the website at www.lightingconceptsal.com.