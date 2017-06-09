Tortorigi family continues to provide for the needs of the community with storage facility

Added Storage Ad web



By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE – The Tortorigi family has long been a mainstay in Trussville. Helping to build Trussville through construction or simply community affairs, the family has always cared about the quality of life for the city’s residents.

The latest venture for the family in helping to build a better life for Trussville citizens is a state-of-the-art storage facility. Located just off U.S. 11 behind Trussville Commons, Added Storage was designed to take the stress off families moving to the area.

“With the booming businesses building in the Trussville area, and with more and more families relocating to Trussville, new housing developments being built, we, the Tortorigi family thought it would be a perfect plan to build a top notch, state-of-the-art storage facility. One that is convenient, open space and secure,” Joseph Tortorigi said.

Safety is the key, according to Tortorigi. He believes if a person doesn’t feel as if they’re leaving their belongings in a secure place, customers will not use the facility.

“Our buildings are gated, fenced and security cameras everywhere for your safety,” he said.

In addition to those security measures, Added Storage has on-site staff to help during the week.

“You will be greeted by our knowledgeable personnel in the office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the working week to help you select the proper size unit for your needs,” Tortorigi said. “We also have some of those things that you’re bound to forget: tape, boxes, locks and packing materials.”

Even though security measures are tight, and staff is only available during normal business hours, the facility is open to its tenants 24 hours a day and all seven days of the week.

“Your unit will be available to you 24/7 with our unlimited access through the coded gate so there’s no need to rush after your hard day at work, simply enter when you’re ready,” Tortorigi said.

Space isn’t an issue, either for customers. With more than 400 units, ranging in size from 5-feet by 5-feet to 10-feet by 20-feet, there is no shortage of places to store belongings.

“We have outside units and climate controlled units. There is over 60,000 square feet of storage, there is also outdoor storage for your prized RV or Boat,” he said. “You know, the one your spouse won’t let you keep in the front yard.”

Being a part of the Trussville community for so long, the Tortorigi family is welcoming neighbors both new and old.

“Remember as you are entering a new stage of your life, whether it’s the time to clean some things out stage or moving to a new community, if you’re new to the Trussville area, ‘Welcome home,’ if you’ve lived here all your life, ‘Good to see you neighbor,” Tortorigi explained.

That mentality is what has continued to allow the success of the family through generations.