UPDATE: Black bear still at large, sheriff’s office suspends search
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CENTER POINT — A black bear, reportedly spotted in several local areas, is on the loose, but following a search last night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has suspended its active search.
Authorities say they have spoken with experts, and believe the bear is simply passing through and will not harm anyone if left alone. The department does, however, encourage anyone who sees the bear to contact authorities.
Just before 5:30 Thursday evening, Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a bear sighting in the 100 block of Hillview Lane in Center Point.
An adult female caller reported that she heard her dogs barking and looked out to see a black bear in her backyard.
Deputies arrived and observed the bear leaving the yard and walk into a wooded area between Hillview Lane and Fox Hill Drive where they lost sight of it.
A veterinarian at the Birmingham Zoo and the Alabama Game Warden were contacted to assist in the search. A team from the zoo was sent to the location to aid in the capture of the animal.
Comments
Please don’t kill it.
Scott Wilbourn
Hopfully it moves on north where it’ll have somewhere to survive…. and people won’t bother it
Robert Reid
Derek Rios
Shayne Benton they gave up
😂😂😂😂
Are they sure it’s a bear, and not really big foot?
They never found it cuz it was never here
Wonder if it’s any kin to the Roebuck bear from a few years back
People are so gullible
Please tell Mason’s daycare
Dang southern Yeti at it again.
John Angie Durham. Be glad this is not in your yard. They love to swim in pools.
Is this photo of the actual bear or is this a file photo?