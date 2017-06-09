 [fiatalert]
UPDATE: Black bear still at large, sheriff's office suspends search

UPDATE: Black bear still at large, sheriff’s office suspends search

Posted by: Posted date: June 09, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A black bear, reportedly spotted in several local areas, is on the loose, but following a search last night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has suspended its active search.

Authorities say they have spoken with experts, and believe the bear is simply passing through and will not harm anyone if left alone. The department does, however, encourage anyone who sees the bear to contact authorities.

Just before 5:30 Thursday evening, Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a bear sighting in the 100 block of Hillview Lane in Center Point.

An adult female caller reported that she heard her dogs barking and looked out to see a black bear in her backyard.

Deputies arrived and observed the bear leaving the yard and walk into a wooded area between Hillview Lane and Fox Hill Drive where they lost sight of it.

A veterinarian at the Birmingham Zoo and the Alabama Game Warden were contacted to assist in the search. A team from the zoo was sent to the location to aid in the capture of the animal.

Comments

  1. Kathy Goforth Bernklau says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Please don’t kill it.

  2. Kayla Wilbourn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Scott Wilbourn

  3. Matthew Fredrick says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Hopfully it moves on north where it’ll have somewhere to survive…. and people won’t bother it

  4. Daniel Plunkett says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Robert Reid

  5. Mandy Rios says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Derek Rios

  6. Megan Parker says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Shayne Benton they gave up

  7. Robert Reid says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    😂😂😂😂

  8. Scott Wilbourn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Are they sure it’s a bear, and not really big foot?

  9. Shayne Benton says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    They never found it cuz it was never here

  10. Ronald Hagood Jr. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Wonder if it’s any kin to the Roebuck bear from a few years back

  11. Logan Roberts says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    People are so gullible

  12. Derek Rios says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Please tell Mason’s daycare

  13. Chris Clark says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Dang southern Yeti at it again.

  14. Brenda Ashley Crow says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    John Angie Durham. Be glad this is not in your yard. They love to swim in pools.

  15. Janice Archer Thomas says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Is this photo of the actual bear or is this a file photo?

