4 vehicle crash kills 2, injures 3 in Cullman County

4 vehicle crash kills 2, injures 3 in Cullman County

Posted by: Posted date: June 10, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN COUNTY –A 24-year-old man and woman were killed in a collision on Friday. The two were identified by state troopers on Saturday. The four-vehicle crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

Rachael Danielle Kelley, 24, of Vinemont was killed when the 1991 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Farr, 69, of Cullman. Kelley, and a passenger, Albert Matthew Waid, 24, of Vinemont, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of them were wearing a seatbelt.

Farr was not injured. The driver and two passengers of a 2011 Toyota Camry were transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

The driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Caprice was not injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 one mile east of Holly Pond.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Stephanie Baker says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:02 am

    He will truly be missed

  2. Robbie Cardwell says:
    June 11, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Sad

  3. Dianne Scott Aikman Adams says:
    June 11, 2017 at 4:45 am

    This is so sad. And could have been prevented. There are too many deaths due to people not wearing their seat-belt. I do not understand why so many people do not realize the importance of wearing seat-belts.

