4 vehicle crash kills 2, injures 3 in Cullman County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN COUNTY –A 24-year-old man and woman were killed in a collision on Friday. The two were identified by state troopers on Saturday. The four-vehicle crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

Rachael Danielle Kelley, 24, of Vinemont was killed when the 1991 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Farr, 69, of Cullman. Kelley, and a passenger, Albert Matthew Waid, 24, of Vinemont, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of them were wearing a seatbelt.

Farr was not injured. The driver and two passengers of a 2011 Toyota Camry were transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

The driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Caprice was not injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 one mile east of Holly Pond.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.