4 vehicle crash kills 2, injures 3 in Cullman County
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
CULLMAN COUNTY –A 24-year-old man and woman were killed in a collision on Friday. The two were identified by state troopers on Saturday. The four-vehicle crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Rachael Danielle Kelley, 24, of Vinemont was killed when the 1991 Honda Civic she was driving collided with a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Farr, 69, of Cullman. Kelley, and a passenger, Albert Matthew Waid, 24, of Vinemont, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of them were wearing a seatbelt.
Farr was not injured. The driver and two passengers of a 2011 Toyota Camry were transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for their injuries.
The driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Caprice was not injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 one mile east of Holly Pond.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Comments
He will truly be missed
Sad
This is so sad. And could have been prevented. There are too many deaths due to people not wearing their seat-belt. I do not understand why so many people do not realize the importance of wearing seat-belts.