Happy birthday, Trussville: City turns 70 years old today

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The city of Trussville first became a town 70 years ago on June 10, 1947. To celebrate the anniversary, the Trussville Historical Society is hosting an event on the Trussville Mall from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

During the celebration, there will be games for all ages, including sack races, cake walks and more. Below, you can see a few stories looking back on the history of the town. The museum will also be open for you to take a look at the artifacts of the city’s rich history.