You Are Here: Home » Local News » Happy birthday, Trussville: City turns 70 years old today

Happy birthday, Trussville: City turns 70 years old today

Posted by: Posted date: June 10, 2017

Trussville celebrates 70 years from Trussville Tribune on Vimeo.

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The city of Trussville first became a town 70 years ago on June 10, 1947. To celebrate the anniversary, the Trussville Historical Society is hosting an event on the Trussville Mall from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

During the celebration, there will be games for all ages, including sack races, cake walks and more. Below, you can see a few stories looking back on the history of the town. The museum will also be open for you to take a look at the artifacts of the city’s rich history.

Comments

  1. René Self Davis says:
    June 10, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Rory Nicole Jenkins

  2. Wanda Cobb says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    stopped by Historic Museum a little early and saw the work taking place. A nice “early” tour by Jane Alexander was interesting. we also shopped a bit at Farmers’ Market. yummmm

  3. Laura Kay says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    So sorry the crime rate is up!

  4. Blake Hill says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Its my birthday to trussville HAPPY BIRTHDAY

  5. Patricia Gillian Hansard says:
    June 10, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Happy Birthday, Trussville. I am only 3 days older.

  6. Vince Aldridge says:
    June 10, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    with convience comes crime. It’s inevitable. Good thing Margaret is about 70 years off.

  7. Kerrie Shoults Stephens says:
    June 10, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Great photos attached! ❤

  8. Gail Jordan Johnson says:
    June 10, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    I THOUGHT TRUSSVILLE WAS MUCH OLDER THAN 70” DO U MEAN IT WAS DECLARED A CITY 70. YEARS AGO

