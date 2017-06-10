Happy birthday, Trussville: City turns 70 years old today
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — The city of Trussville first became a town 70 years ago on June 10, 1947. To celebrate the anniversary, the Trussville Historical Society is hosting an event on the Trussville Mall from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
During the celebration, there will be games for all ages, including sack races, cake walks and more. Below, you can see a few stories looking back on the history of the town. The museum will also be open for you to take a look at the artifacts of the city’s rich history.
Rory Nicole Jenkins
stopped by Historic Museum a little early and saw the work taking place. A nice “early” tour by Jane Alexander was interesting. we also shopped a bit at Farmers’ Market. yummmm
So sorry the crime rate is up!
Its my birthday to trussville HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Happy Birthday, Trussville. I am only 3 days older.
with convience comes crime. It’s inevitable. Good thing Margaret is about 70 years off.
Great photos attached! ❤
I THOUGHT TRUSSVILLE WAS MUCH OLDER THAN 70” DO U MEAN IT WAS DECLARED A CITY 70. YEARS AGO