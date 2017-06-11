All-State softball: Springville’s Swaney is pitcher of the year

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association announced the selections for the softball All-State teams this week. Springville, who won the Class 5A state championship had two players selected, including pitcher Abby Swaney.

Moody added three players to the Class 5A team. No other local players were selected.

Class 7A

Player of the year

Mary Katherine Tedder, Spain Park

Pitcher of the year

Zoie Emrick, Buckhorn

Hitter of the year

Victoria Ortiz, Baker

Coach of the year

Alvin Rauls, Buckhorn

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Zoie Emrick, Buckhorn, Sr.

P: Lauren Hayden, Buckhorn, Sr.

P: Kailey Stoker, Sparkman, Sr.

P: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park, 8th

C: Abby Tissier, Hoover, Sr.

1B: Victoria Ortiz, Baker, Jr.

2B: Delaney Thomas, Baker, Sr.

3B: Shelby Booker, James Clemens, Sr.

SS: Mary Katherine Tedder, Spain Park, Sr.

OF: Jaden Morace, Fairhope, Jr.

OF: Jenna Olszewski, Spain Park, Sr.

OF: Taylor Davis, Sparkman, Jr.

DH: Lauren Haskins, Thompson, So.

DH: Keaton Barnes, Huntsville, Jr.

UTL: Samantha Yarbrough, Fairhope, Jr.

UTL: Maddie Parks, Tuscaloosa Co., So.

Second team

P: Lily Calvert, Sparkman, So.

P: Abby Jones, Oak Mountain, Sr.

P: Emma Kropp, Fairhope, So.

P: Caitlin McRee, Baker, So.

C: Kaylee Combs, Buckhorn, Sr.

1B: Briana Chappell, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.

2B: Mackenzie Nutt, Sparkman, Sr.

3B: Lane Neumann, Huntsville, Sr.

SS: Merritt Cahoon, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

OF: Nicole Buccieri, Bob Jones, Sr.

OF: Sara Castillo, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

OF: Ellie Largen, Huntsville, Fr.

DH: Sidney Edwards, Buckhorn, Sr.

DH: O’Neil Roberson, Oak Mountain, Sr.

UTL: Gracie Deaton, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

UTL: Emma Hindi, Prattville, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Bailey Whitfield, Thompson, Jr.; Hannah Pitts, Auburn, 8th

Catcher: Hope Mynard, Enterprise, Jr.; Cassady Greenwood, Oak Mountain, Jr.

First base: Sarah Cain, Vestavia Hills, Jr.; Olivia Sinquefield, Smiths Station, Jr.

Second base: Shelby Kyser, Enterprise, Jr.; Kendall Johnson, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.

Third base: Quantorriya Jackson, Lee-Montgomery, Sr.; Shelby Newsome, Central-Phenix City, Fr.

Shortstop: Sara Chappell, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.; TJ Webster, Sparkman, So.

Outfield: Kindall Deramus, Thompson, So.; Kaitlynn Diaz, Baker, Jr.

Designated hitter: Caroline Parker, Spain Park, Sr.; Jessica Simmons, Huntsville, So.

Utility: Kennedy Foote, Thompson, Fr.

CLASS 6A

Player of the year

McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green

Pitcher of the year

Makenna Pierce, Daphne

Hitter of the year

Karsen Mosley, Saraland

Coach of the year

Mike Benson, Hazel Green

ALL-STATE

First team

P: McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green, 8th

P: Makenna Pierce, Daphne, Jr.

P: Jaala Torrence, Northview, Fr.

P: JoJo Skinner, Oxford, Sr.

C: Sarah Howell, Oxford, Fr.

1B: Skylar Birdyshaw, Walker, Jr.

2B: Emilee Coker, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.

3B: Karsen Mosley, Saraland, Jr.

SS: Kennedy Cronan, Daphne, Jr.

OF: Katie Lively, Helena, Jr.

OF: Mia Griffin, Walker, So.

OF: Haley Lyner, Oxford, Sr.

DH: Aspyn Godwin, Daphne, Jr.

DH: Hannah Morton, Cullman, Sr.

UTL: Allie Miller, Chelsea, Jr.

UTL: Hannah Hayes, Hazel Green, Jr.

Second team

P: Avery Barnett, Helena, So.

P: Sarah Cespedes, Chelsea, Jr.

P: Daizee Finley, Robertsdale, Jr.

P: Rylee Waldrep, Oxford, Sr.

C: Kelsie Cornelius, Wetumpka, Sr.

1B: Sherrell Matthews, Stanhope Elmore, Fr.

2B: Olivia Wilborn, Decatur, Fr.

3B: Olivia Coaker, Gulf Shores, So.

SS: Kaylynn Garrett, Oxford, Sr.

OF: Amber Dempsey, Oxford, Sr.

OF: Mary Greg Anderson, Athens, So.

OF: Sarah Wallace, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

DH: Brooke Lyles, Gardendale, Sr.

DH: Taylor McKinney, Park Crossing, 8th

UTL: Chaney Phillips, Gardendale, Jr.

UTL: Madisen Adams, Brewer, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Erin Claborn, Austin, Sr.; Olivia Schwaiger, Cullman, Sr.

Catcher: Ashton Hill, Austin, Sr.; Bailey Swann, Cullman, So.; Brooke Lyles, Gardendale, Sr.

First base: Camryn Smith, Chelsea, So.; Lauren Terrell, Robertsdale, Jr.

Second base: Tori Baker, Opelika, Jr.; Bree Gree, Saraland, Fr.; Carlee McCondichie, Gardendale, So.

Third base: Gracie Green, Athens, So.; Karsen Pierce, Daphne, Fr.

Shortstop: Bria Smiley, Austin, Sr.; Kahalley Brooks, Baldwin Co., So.

Outfield: Caroline Pope, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.; Kylie Winton, Hartselle, So.

Designated hitter: Lauren Hunt, Southside-Gadsden, So.; Haven Hester, Hazel Green, Jr.

Utility: Jessie Lee, Fort Payne, Sr.; Katie Young, Opelika, Sr.; Brooke Burback, Chelsea, Fr.

CLASS 5A

Player of the year

Abbey Latham, Demopolis

Pitcher of the year

Abby Swaney, Springville

Hitter of the year

Lacey Fincher, Faith-Mobile

Coach of the year

Robyn Johnson, Scottsboro

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Layton Murphy, Marbury, Sr.

P: Emmah Rolfe, Alexandria, 7th

P: Stephanie Schoonover, Rehobeth, Fr.

P: Abby Swaney, Springville, So.

C: Abbey Latham, Demopolis, Sr.

1B: Lindsey Richardson, Moody, Fr.

2B: Sidney Wagnon, Moody, Jr.

3B: Lauren Hopper, Lawrence Co., Jr.

SS: Lacey Fincher, Faith-Mobile, Jr.

OF: Macy Kate Petriske, Scottsboro, Sr.

OF: Jessica Shaw, Alexandria, Sr.

OF: Talia Truitt, Rehobeth, Sr.

DH: Karla Hice, Ardmore, So.

DH: Morgan Maze, Mortimer Jordan, Jr.

UTL: Kiara Akles, Cleburne Co., Sr.

UTL: Megan Hill, Lawrence Co., Sr.

Second team

P: Lauren Rase, Rehobeth, Jr.

P: Shelby Waldrop, Scottsboro, Fr.

P: Meagan Schwieterman, Guntersville, Sr.

P: Katie Parrish, Etowah, Sr.

C: Chelsea Parker, Cleburne Co., Jr.

1B: Gracie Benton, Hayden, Fr.

2B: Chloe Kirkland, Hayden, Sr.

3B: Tiffany York, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

SS: Savannah Woodard, Hayden, So.

OF: Cristavia Curry, Lincoln, So.

OF: Heaven Jackson, Moody, Jr.

OF: Piper Long, Springville, Jr.

DH: Blake Gibson, Rehobeth, So.

DH: Timberlyn Shurbutt, Alexandria, Sr.

UTL: Amber Parker, Cleburne Co., Sr.

UTL: Kyndra Richard, Curry, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Maggie Caldwell, Eufaula, Jr.; Natalie Tatum, Demopolis, Jr.

Catcher: Brett Parker, Beauregard, Jr.; Loren Grider, Scottsboro, Jr.

First base: L.B. Smith, Ardmore, Fr.; Taylor Robinson, Faith-Mobile, Jr.

Second base: Lydia Coleman, Briarwood, 8th; Elly Brown, Demopolis, So.

Third base: Brantly Bonds, Corner, So.; Carlee Mullinax, Lincoln, Sr.

Shortstop: Hannah Popwell, Headland, Jr.; Kaylee Chapman, Springville, Jr.

Outfield: Tatiana Ervin, Cleburne Co., Jr.; Kylie Thackerson, Scottsboro, Sr.

Designated hitter: Sydnee Reaves, Central-Clay Co., 7th; Kendall Hannah, Demopolis, Jr.

Utility: Riley Coyne, Briarwood, Jr.; Kaylyn Dunn, Guntersville, So.

Dailey follows in sister’s All-State footsteps

CLASS 4A

Player of the year

Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville

Pitcher of the year

Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville

Hitter of the year

Carley Wood, White Plains

Coach of the year

Tommy Honeycutt, Northside

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Haley Pittman, Alabama Chr., Fr.

P: Lacy Spear, Alabama Chr., Jr.

P: Savannah Stamps, Northside, Jr.

P: Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.

C: Anna Blake Lowe, Haleyville, Jr.

1B: Allie Newberry, Thomasville, So.

2B: Brianna Crim, Thomasville, Fr.

3B: Breanna Tarpley, West Limestone, Sr.

SS: Riley Grace Honeycutt, Northside, Jr.

OF: Claire West, Madison Aca., So.

OF: Hannah Ingram, Cordova, Sr.

OF: Lauren McCoy, Westminster-Huntsville, So.

DH: Harley Stokes, Hale Co., Sr.

DH: Carley Wood, White Plains, Sr.

UTL: Kaylyn Dismukes, Holtville, So.

UTL: Chloe Deerman, West Blocton, Fr.

Second team

P: Michaelyn Foster, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.

P: Laken DiStefano, Central-Florence, Sr.

P: Savanna Holmes, Hale Co., Jr.

P: Maria Mask, Wilson, Sr.

C: Destiny Noble, Northside, Jr.

1B: Hannah Rogers, Dale Co., Sr.

2B: Kelsie Gilliam, Hale Co., Jr.

3B: Brianna Posey, Central-Florence, So.

SS: Olivia Aycock, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr.

OF: Mattie Kerr, Hamilton, Jr.

OF: Schylur Edwards, Alabama Chr., Sr.

OF: Carson Beatty, Northside, Jr.

DH: Courtney Ellzey, Satsuma, Jr.

DH: Shelby Wood, White Plains, Sr.

UTL: Hannah Dailey, St. James, Sr.

UTL: Taylor Brown, Wilson, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Baily Browning, West Limestone, Jr.

Catcher: Madi Robertson, Satsuma, So.; Emily Peyton, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr.; Emma Broadfoot, Danville, Fr.

First base: Emilie Brown, Handley, Sr.; Kelsie Gilliam, Hale Co., Jr.

Second base: none.

Third base: Taylor Benton, DAR, Sr.; Addie Robinson, Handley, Jr.

Shortstop: Jaiden Farnetti, West Blocton, Fr.; Aleigha Walden, Catholic-Montgomery, Jr.

Outfield: Isabella Pinto, White Plains, Jr.; Mary Kilpatrick, Cordova, Jr.

Designated hitter: Emma Hyche, Cordova, So.; Sam Sisco, Dale Co., Sr.

Utility: Morgan Weatherwax, Danville, Sr.; Josie Thompson, North Jackson, So.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year

Amy Woodham, Slocomb

Pitcher of the year

Corinna Dodd, Locust Fork

Hitter of the year

Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah

Coach of the year

Greg Kosloff, Gordo

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Chandler Wyatt, American Chr., Sr.

P: Kennedy Barron, Pisgah, 8th

P: Corinna Dodd, Locust Fork, Jr.

P: Amy Woodham, Slocomb, Sr.

C: Anna Hood, Locust Fork, Jr.

1B: Emily Boin, Wicksburg, So.

2B: Kat Grill, American Chr., Fr.

3B: McKinley Parris, Pleasant Valley, Jr.

SS: Anabelle Brown, Plainview, Sr.

OF: Hanna Sartain, American Chr., Jr.

OF: Anna Kate Segars, East Lawrence, Jr.

OF: Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah, So.

DH: Bailey Smart, Plainview, Jr.

DH: Kolby Holcombe, Holly Pond, Jr.

UTL: Kathryn Fallen, Prattville Chr., So.

UTL: Mikayla Kendrick, Pleasant Valley, Jr.

Second team

P: Cierra Brown, Gordo, Sr.

P: Jaylee Stough, Geneva, So.

P: Hannah Brenton, Mobile Chr., Sr.

P: Katherine Thompson, Plainview, So.

C: Macy Anderson, Pisgah, So.

1B: Kylie Robinson, Colbert Heights, So.

2B: Camille Palmer, Providence Chr., 8th

3B: Morgan White, Lauderdale Co., Fr.

SS: Janie Posey, Houston Aca., Jr.

OF: Jada Terry, West Morgan, Sr.

OF: Kaylee Raines, Geneva, Sr.

OF: Amara Myles, Slocomb, So.

DH: Mariah Thompson, Weaver, Jr.

DH: Peyton Willcutt, Oakman, Sr.

UTL: Brittany Todd, Beulah, Sr.

UTL: Alanna Goble, J.B. Pennington, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Paisley Wilson, Prattville Chr., So.; Briley Pitt, East Lawrence, Fr.

Catcher: Cassidy Hudson, Lauderdale Co., So.; Halli Koon, Gordo, So.

First base: Lori Terry, East Lawrence, Jr.; Kenzi Traylor, Plainview, Fr.

Second base: Abby Craig, Clements, So.; Kennedi Traylor, Plainview, Jr.

Third base: Makindle McGough, Carbon Hill, Jr.; Ariyon Hightower, Opp, Sr.

Shortstop: Alysia Anderson, Clements, Sr.; Emma James, Colbert Heights, So.

Outfield: Madison Hanson, Prattville Chr., Fr.; Taylor Clegg, Gordo, 8th

Designated hitter: Lauren Trousdale, Lauderdale Co., Sr.; Emma Houston, Providence Chr., Fr.

Utility: Ashton White, Wicksburg, 7th; Ashley Daffin, Clarke Co., Jr.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year

Josie Page, Washington Co.

Pitcher of the year

Kynsley Blasingame, Horseshoe Bend

Hitter of the year

Emma Latham, Hatton

Coach of the year

Nikki Long, G.W. Long

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Ashley Berryman, Hatton, Fr.

P: Kynsley Blasingame, Horseshoe Bend, Sr.

P: Harley Godwin, Fyffe, Sr.

P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, 7th

C: Katelyn Williams, Hatton, Jr.

1B: Brooklyn Pennington, Lamar Co., Fr.

2B: Sydney Smith, Leroy, Sr.

3B: Erika Mitchell, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.

SS: Emma Latham, Hatton, So.

OF: Lanie Page, Leroy, Jr.

OF: Brylie St. Clair, Sand Rock, So.

OF: Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Fr.

DH: Olivia Baker, G.W. Long, So.

DH: Aryelle Jones, Collinsville, Sr.

UTL: Josie Page, Washington Co., Sr.

UTL: Crystal McElhaney, Ider, Jr.

Second team

P: Katlyn Childress, Billingsley, Sr.

P: Mollie Foster, Leroy, Sr.

P: Ayriana Stoneback, Reeltown, Jr.

P: Magen Rich, Sand Rock, Sr.

C: Morgan Long, G.W. Long, Sr.

1B: Kaitlyn Kleismit, Fyffe, Sr.

2B: Sophie Page, Washington Co., 8th

3B: Kaylee Hassell, Lamar Co., Fr.

SS: Savannah Sudduth, Lamar Co., Jr.

OF: Natalie Richey, Fayetteville, So.

OF: Keeli Bobbitt, Lamar Co., Sr.

OF: Morgan McGuire, Reeltown, So.

DH: Hayley Haggard, New Brockton, Sr.

DH: Paige Norris, Sand Rock, Jr.

UTL: Abigail Beech, Leroy, So.

UTL: Hannah Peters, Ariton, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Hannah Calhoun, Goshen, So.; Emmie Coachman, Cottonwood, Sr.

Catcher: Annah Steadman, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.; Lila Blackburn, Red Bay, 8th

First base: Casey Headley, Billingsley, So.; Lexus Collins, West End-Walnut Grove, 8th

Second base: Hannah Henry, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.; Cambelle Bryant, Ider, Fr.

Third base: Sagen Thomas, Fyffe, Sr.; Carson Hussey, New Brockton, Sr.

Shortstop: Abby Land, Geneva Co., Fr.

Outfield: Mallory Stiefel, Fyffe, Sr.; Ivey Amlong, Zion Chapel, Jr.

Designated hitter: Asia Jones, Cottonwood, Jr.

Utility: Caroline Brannon, Collinsville, 8th; Mary Patton, Collinsville, Sr.

CLASS 1A

Player of the year

Jenna Ergle, Sumiton Christian

Pitcher of the year

Kamree Lay, Sumiton Christian

Hitter of the year

Jenna Ergle, Sumiton Christian

Coach of the year

Jessica Gibson, Pleasant Home

ALL-STATE

First team

P: Leanna Johnson, Brantley, Jr.

P: Kamree Lay, Sumiton Chr., Sr.

P: Brooke Webb, Marion Co., Sr.

P: Thea Luker, Sweet Water, Sr.

C: Alaina Hampton, Coosa Chr., Sr.

1B: Sydney Kirkland, Millry, Sr.

2B: Brianna Cagle, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

3B: Taylor Whisonant, Sumiton Chr., Fr.

SS: Payton McGinnis, Spring Garden, So.

OF: Savanah Langston, Sumiton Chr., Sr.

OF: Kendall Beth Sides, Sumiton Chr., Sr.

OF: Alex Wilcox, Brantley, Sr.

DH: Jenna Ergle, Sumiton Chr., Sr.

DH: Josie Lipsey, Marion Co., So.

UTL: Oakley Ward, Brilliant, Sr.

UTL: Lainey Wells, Brantley, Jr.

Second team

P: Ava Bailey, Pleasant Home, 8th

C: Destinee Harrison, Kinston, Sr.

1B: Olivia Jones, Brantley, So.

2B: Lara Little, Sweet Water, Sr.

3B: Amy Kate Bulger, Pleasant Home, 8th

SS: Lexie Gann, Covenant Chr., Jr.

OF: Emory Bush, Brantley, Fr.

OF: Alexis Hines, Marion Co., Sr.

OF: Kaylee Bain, Tharptown, Sr.

DH: Payton Traffanstedt, Spring Garden, Jr.

DH: Natalie Watkins, South Lamar, Jr.

UTL: Kerstin Bryant, Spring Garden, Jr.

UTL: Sara Irvin, Sweet Water, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: None.

Catcher: Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley, So.; Caitlyn Jones, Marion Co., So.

First base: Claire Stephens, Coosa Chr., Jr.; Baileigh Evans, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

Second base: Shaylee Wieting, Tharptown, Fr.; Sommer Bullard, Berry, Jr.

Third base: Aidan Bellomy, Skyline, 8th

Shortstop: Breeann Biddle, Kinston, Sr.

Outfield: Madison Allen, Cedar Bluff, Fr.; Madison Smith, Skyline, So.

Designated hitter: Mackenzie Hollinger, South Lamar, Fr.; Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Fr.

Utility: Abby Walker, Pleasant Home, Sr.; Abby Hester, Vina, Jr.