All-State softball: Springville’s Swaney is pitcher of the year
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Sports Writer’s Association announced the selections for the softball All-State teams this week. Springville, who won the Class 5A state championship had two players selected, including pitcher Abby Swaney.
Moody added three players to the Class 5A team. No other local players were selected.
Class 7A
Player of the year
Mary Katherine Tedder, Spain Park
Pitcher of the year
Zoie Emrick, Buckhorn
Hitter of the year
Victoria Ortiz, Baker
Coach of the year
Alvin Rauls, Buckhorn
ALL-STATE
First team
P: Zoie Emrick, Buckhorn, Sr.
P: Lauren Hayden, Buckhorn, Sr.
P: Kailey Stoker, Sparkman, Sr.
P: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park, 8th
C: Abby Tissier, Hoover, Sr.
1B: Victoria Ortiz, Baker, Jr.
2B: Delaney Thomas, Baker, Sr.
3B: Shelby Booker, James Clemens, Sr.
SS: Mary Katherine Tedder, Spain Park, Sr.
OF: Jaden Morace, Fairhope, Jr.
OF: Jenna Olszewski, Spain Park, Sr.
OF: Taylor Davis, Sparkman, Jr.
DH: Lauren Haskins, Thompson, So.
DH: Keaton Barnes, Huntsville, Jr.
UTL: Samantha Yarbrough, Fairhope, Jr.
UTL: Maddie Parks, Tuscaloosa Co., So.
Second team
P: Lily Calvert, Sparkman, So.
P: Abby Jones, Oak Mountain, Sr.
P: Emma Kropp, Fairhope, So.
P: Caitlin McRee, Baker, So.
C: Kaylee Combs, Buckhorn, Sr.
1B: Briana Chappell, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.
2B: Mackenzie Nutt, Sparkman, Sr.
3B: Lane Neumann, Huntsville, Sr.
SS: Merritt Cahoon, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
OF: Nicole Buccieri, Bob Jones, Sr.
OF: Sara Castillo, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
OF: Ellie Largen, Huntsville, Fr.
DH: Sidney Edwards, Buckhorn, Sr.
DH: O’Neil Roberson, Oak Mountain, Sr.
UTL: Gracie Deaton, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
UTL: Emma Hindi, Prattville, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Bailey Whitfield, Thompson, Jr.; Hannah Pitts, Auburn, 8th
Catcher: Hope Mynard, Enterprise, Jr.; Cassady Greenwood, Oak Mountain, Jr.
First base: Sarah Cain, Vestavia Hills, Jr.; Olivia Sinquefield, Smiths Station, Jr.
Second base: Shelby Kyser, Enterprise, Jr.; Kendall Johnson, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.
Third base: Quantorriya Jackson, Lee-Montgomery, Sr.; Shelby Newsome, Central-Phenix City, Fr.
Shortstop: Sara Chappell, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.; TJ Webster, Sparkman, So.
Outfield: Kindall Deramus, Thompson, So.; Kaitlynn Diaz, Baker, Jr.
Designated hitter: Caroline Parker, Spain Park, Sr.; Jessica Simmons, Huntsville, So.
Utility: Kennedy Foote, Thompson, Fr.
CLASS 6A
Player of the year
McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green
Pitcher of the year
Makenna Pierce, Daphne
Hitter of the year
Karsen Mosley, Saraland
Coach of the year
Mike Benson, Hazel Green
ALL-STATE
First team
P: McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green, 8th
P: Makenna Pierce, Daphne, Jr.
P: Jaala Torrence, Northview, Fr.
P: JoJo Skinner, Oxford, Sr.
C: Sarah Howell, Oxford, Fr.
1B: Skylar Birdyshaw, Walker, Jr.
2B: Emilee Coker, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.
3B: Karsen Mosley, Saraland, Jr.
SS: Kennedy Cronan, Daphne, Jr.
OF: Katie Lively, Helena, Jr.
OF: Mia Griffin, Walker, So.
OF: Haley Lyner, Oxford, Sr.
DH: Aspyn Godwin, Daphne, Jr.
DH: Hannah Morton, Cullman, Sr.
UTL: Allie Miller, Chelsea, Jr.
UTL: Hannah Hayes, Hazel Green, Jr.
Second team
P: Avery Barnett, Helena, So.
P: Sarah Cespedes, Chelsea, Jr.
P: Daizee Finley, Robertsdale, Jr.
P: Rylee Waldrep, Oxford, Sr.
C: Kelsie Cornelius, Wetumpka, Sr.
1B: Sherrell Matthews, Stanhope Elmore, Fr.
2B: Olivia Wilborn, Decatur, Fr.
3B: Olivia Coaker, Gulf Shores, So.
SS: Kaylynn Garrett, Oxford, Sr.
OF: Amber Dempsey, Oxford, Sr.
OF: Mary Greg Anderson, Athens, So.
OF: Sarah Wallace, Muscle Shoals, Sr.
DH: Brooke Lyles, Gardendale, Sr.
DH: Taylor McKinney, Park Crossing, 8th
UTL: Chaney Phillips, Gardendale, Jr.
UTL: Madisen Adams, Brewer, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Erin Claborn, Austin, Sr.; Olivia Schwaiger, Cullman, Sr.
Catcher: Ashton Hill, Austin, Sr.; Bailey Swann, Cullman, So.; Brooke Lyles, Gardendale, Sr.
First base: Camryn Smith, Chelsea, So.; Lauren Terrell, Robertsdale, Jr.
Second base: Tori Baker, Opelika, Jr.; Bree Gree, Saraland, Fr.; Carlee McCondichie, Gardendale, So.
Third base: Gracie Green, Athens, So.; Karsen Pierce, Daphne, Fr.
Shortstop: Bria Smiley, Austin, Sr.; Kahalley Brooks, Baldwin Co., So.
Outfield: Caroline Pope, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.; Kylie Winton, Hartselle, So.
Designated hitter: Lauren Hunt, Southside-Gadsden, So.; Haven Hester, Hazel Green, Jr.
Utility: Jessie Lee, Fort Payne, Sr.; Katie Young, Opelika, Sr.; Brooke Burback, Chelsea, Fr.
CLASS 5A
Player of the year
Abbey Latham, Demopolis
Pitcher of the year
Abby Swaney, Springville
Hitter of the year
Lacey Fincher, Faith-Mobile
Coach of the year
Robyn Johnson, Scottsboro
ALL-STATE
First team
P: Layton Murphy, Marbury, Sr.
P: Emmah Rolfe, Alexandria, 7th
P: Stephanie Schoonover, Rehobeth, Fr.
P: Abby Swaney, Springville, So.
C: Abbey Latham, Demopolis, Sr.
1B: Lindsey Richardson, Moody, Fr.
2B: Sidney Wagnon, Moody, Jr.
3B: Lauren Hopper, Lawrence Co., Jr.
SS: Lacey Fincher, Faith-Mobile, Jr.
OF: Macy Kate Petriske, Scottsboro, Sr.
OF: Jessica Shaw, Alexandria, Sr.
OF: Talia Truitt, Rehobeth, Sr.
DH: Karla Hice, Ardmore, So.
DH: Morgan Maze, Mortimer Jordan, Jr.
UTL: Kiara Akles, Cleburne Co., Sr.
UTL: Megan Hill, Lawrence Co., Sr.
Second team
P: Lauren Rase, Rehobeth, Jr.
P: Shelby Waldrop, Scottsboro, Fr.
P: Meagan Schwieterman, Guntersville, Sr.
P: Katie Parrish, Etowah, Sr.
C: Chelsea Parker, Cleburne Co., Jr.
1B: Gracie Benton, Hayden, Fr.
2B: Chloe Kirkland, Hayden, Sr.
3B: Tiffany York, Faith-Mobile, Sr.
SS: Savannah Woodard, Hayden, So.
OF: Cristavia Curry, Lincoln, So.
OF: Heaven Jackson, Moody, Jr.
OF: Piper Long, Springville, Jr.
DH: Blake Gibson, Rehobeth, So.
DH: Timberlyn Shurbutt, Alexandria, Sr.
UTL: Amber Parker, Cleburne Co., Sr.
UTL: Kyndra Richard, Curry, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Maggie Caldwell, Eufaula, Jr.; Natalie Tatum, Demopolis, Jr.
Catcher: Brett Parker, Beauregard, Jr.; Loren Grider, Scottsboro, Jr.
First base: L.B. Smith, Ardmore, Fr.; Taylor Robinson, Faith-Mobile, Jr.
Second base: Lydia Coleman, Briarwood, 8th; Elly Brown, Demopolis, So.
Third base: Brantly Bonds, Corner, So.; Carlee Mullinax, Lincoln, Sr.
Shortstop: Hannah Popwell, Headland, Jr.; Kaylee Chapman, Springville, Jr.
Outfield: Tatiana Ervin, Cleburne Co., Jr.; Kylie Thackerson, Scottsboro, Sr.
Designated hitter: Sydnee Reaves, Central-Clay Co., 7th; Kendall Hannah, Demopolis, Jr.
Utility: Riley Coyne, Briarwood, Jr.; Kaylyn Dunn, Guntersville, So.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year
Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville
Pitcher of the year
Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville
Hitter of the year
Carley Wood, White Plains
Coach of the year
Tommy Honeycutt, Northside
ALL-STATE
First team
P: Haley Pittman, Alabama Chr., Fr.
P: Lacy Spear, Alabama Chr., Jr.
P: Savannah Stamps, Northside, Jr.
P: Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville, Sr.
C: Anna Blake Lowe, Haleyville, Jr.
1B: Allie Newberry, Thomasville, So.
2B: Brianna Crim, Thomasville, Fr.
3B: Breanna Tarpley, West Limestone, Sr.
SS: Riley Grace Honeycutt, Northside, Jr.
OF: Claire West, Madison Aca., So.
OF: Hannah Ingram, Cordova, Sr.
OF: Lauren McCoy, Westminster-Huntsville, So.
DH: Harley Stokes, Hale Co., Sr.
DH: Carley Wood, White Plains, Sr.
UTL: Kaylyn Dismukes, Holtville, So.
UTL: Chloe Deerman, West Blocton, Fr.
Second team
P: Michaelyn Foster, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.
P: Laken DiStefano, Central-Florence, Sr.
P: Savanna Holmes, Hale Co., Jr.
P: Maria Mask, Wilson, Sr.
C: Destiny Noble, Northside, Jr.
1B: Hannah Rogers, Dale Co., Sr.
2B: Kelsie Gilliam, Hale Co., Jr.
3B: Brianna Posey, Central-Florence, So.
SS: Olivia Aycock, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr.
OF: Mattie Kerr, Hamilton, Jr.
OF: Schylur Edwards, Alabama Chr., Sr.
OF: Carson Beatty, Northside, Jr.
DH: Courtney Ellzey, Satsuma, Jr.
DH: Shelby Wood, White Plains, Sr.
UTL: Hannah Dailey, St. James, Sr.
UTL: Taylor Brown, Wilson, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Baily Browning, West Limestone, Jr.
Catcher: Madi Robertson, Satsuma, So.; Emily Peyton, Westminster-Huntsville, Jr.; Emma Broadfoot, Danville, Fr.
First base: Emilie Brown, Handley, Sr.; Kelsie Gilliam, Hale Co., Jr.
Second base: none.
Third base: Taylor Benton, DAR, Sr.; Addie Robinson, Handley, Jr.
Shortstop: Jaiden Farnetti, West Blocton, Fr.; Aleigha Walden, Catholic-Montgomery, Jr.
Outfield: Isabella Pinto, White Plains, Jr.; Mary Kilpatrick, Cordova, Jr.
Designated hitter: Emma Hyche, Cordova, So.; Sam Sisco, Dale Co., Sr.
Utility: Morgan Weatherwax, Danville, Sr.; Josie Thompson, North Jackson, So.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year
Amy Woodham, Slocomb
Pitcher of the year
Corinna Dodd, Locust Fork
Hitter of the year
Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah
Coach of the year
Greg Kosloff, Gordo
ALL-STATE
First team
P: Chandler Wyatt, American Chr., Sr.
P: Kennedy Barron, Pisgah, 8th
P: Corinna Dodd, Locust Fork, Jr.
P: Amy Woodham, Slocomb, Sr.
C: Anna Hood, Locust Fork, Jr.
1B: Emily Boin, Wicksburg, So.
2B: Kat Grill, American Chr., Fr.
3B: McKinley Parris, Pleasant Valley, Jr.
SS: Anabelle Brown, Plainview, Sr.
OF: Hanna Sartain, American Chr., Jr.
OF: Anna Kate Segars, East Lawrence, Jr.
OF: Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah, So.
DH: Bailey Smart, Plainview, Jr.
DH: Kolby Holcombe, Holly Pond, Jr.
UTL: Kathryn Fallen, Prattville Chr., So.
UTL: Mikayla Kendrick, Pleasant Valley, Jr.
Second team
P: Cierra Brown, Gordo, Sr.
P: Jaylee Stough, Geneva, So.
P: Hannah Brenton, Mobile Chr., Sr.
P: Katherine Thompson, Plainview, So.
C: Macy Anderson, Pisgah, So.
1B: Kylie Robinson, Colbert Heights, So.
2B: Camille Palmer, Providence Chr., 8th
3B: Morgan White, Lauderdale Co., Fr.
SS: Janie Posey, Houston Aca., Jr.
OF: Jada Terry, West Morgan, Sr.
OF: Kaylee Raines, Geneva, Sr.
OF: Amara Myles, Slocomb, So.
DH: Mariah Thompson, Weaver, Jr.
DH: Peyton Willcutt, Oakman, Sr.
UTL: Brittany Todd, Beulah, Sr.
UTL: Alanna Goble, J.B. Pennington, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Paisley Wilson, Prattville Chr., So.; Briley Pitt, East Lawrence, Fr.
Catcher: Cassidy Hudson, Lauderdale Co., So.; Halli Koon, Gordo, So.
First base: Lori Terry, East Lawrence, Jr.; Kenzi Traylor, Plainview, Fr.
Second base: Abby Craig, Clements, So.; Kennedi Traylor, Plainview, Jr.
Third base: Makindle McGough, Carbon Hill, Jr.; Ariyon Hightower, Opp, Sr.
Shortstop: Alysia Anderson, Clements, Sr.; Emma James, Colbert Heights, So.
Outfield: Madison Hanson, Prattville Chr., Fr.; Taylor Clegg, Gordo, 8th
Designated hitter: Lauren Trousdale, Lauderdale Co., Sr.; Emma Houston, Providence Chr., Fr.
Utility: Ashton White, Wicksburg, 7th; Ashley Daffin, Clarke Co., Jr.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year
Josie Page, Washington Co.
Pitcher of the year
Kynsley Blasingame, Horseshoe Bend
Hitter of the year
Emma Latham, Hatton
Coach of the year
Nikki Long, G.W. Long
ALL-STATE
First team
P: Ashley Berryman, Hatton, Fr.
P: Kynsley Blasingame, Horseshoe Bend, Sr.
P: Harley Godwin, Fyffe, Sr.
P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, 7th
C: Katelyn Williams, Hatton, Jr.
1B: Brooklyn Pennington, Lamar Co., Fr.
2B: Sydney Smith, Leroy, Sr.
3B: Erika Mitchell, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.
SS: Emma Latham, Hatton, So.
OF: Lanie Page, Leroy, Jr.
OF: Brylie St. Clair, Sand Rock, So.
OF: Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Fr.
DH: Olivia Baker, G.W. Long, So.
DH: Aryelle Jones, Collinsville, Sr.
UTL: Josie Page, Washington Co., Sr.
UTL: Crystal McElhaney, Ider, Jr.
Second team
P: Katlyn Childress, Billingsley, Sr.
P: Mollie Foster, Leroy, Sr.
P: Ayriana Stoneback, Reeltown, Jr.
P: Magen Rich, Sand Rock, Sr.
C: Morgan Long, G.W. Long, Sr.
1B: Kaitlyn Kleismit, Fyffe, Sr.
2B: Sophie Page, Washington Co., 8th
3B: Kaylee Hassell, Lamar Co., Fr.
SS: Savannah Sudduth, Lamar Co., Jr.
OF: Natalie Richey, Fayetteville, So.
OF: Keeli Bobbitt, Lamar Co., Sr.
OF: Morgan McGuire, Reeltown, So.
DH: Hayley Haggard, New Brockton, Sr.
DH: Paige Norris, Sand Rock, Jr.
UTL: Abigail Beech, Leroy, So.
UTL: Hannah Peters, Ariton, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Hannah Calhoun, Goshen, So.; Emmie Coachman, Cottonwood, Sr.
Catcher: Annah Steadman, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.; Lila Blackburn, Red Bay, 8th
First base: Casey Headley, Billingsley, So.; Lexus Collins, West End-Walnut Grove, 8th
Second base: Hannah Henry, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.; Cambelle Bryant, Ider, Fr.
Third base: Sagen Thomas, Fyffe, Sr.; Carson Hussey, New Brockton, Sr.
Shortstop: Abby Land, Geneva Co., Fr.
Outfield: Mallory Stiefel, Fyffe, Sr.; Ivey Amlong, Zion Chapel, Jr.
Designated hitter: Asia Jones, Cottonwood, Jr.
Utility: Caroline Brannon, Collinsville, 8th; Mary Patton, Collinsville, Sr.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year
Jenna Ergle, Sumiton Christian
Pitcher of the year
Kamree Lay, Sumiton Christian
Hitter of the year
Jenna Ergle, Sumiton Christian
Coach of the year
Jessica Gibson, Pleasant Home
ALL-STATE
First team
P: Leanna Johnson, Brantley, Jr.
P: Kamree Lay, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
P: Brooke Webb, Marion Co., Sr.
P: Thea Luker, Sweet Water, Sr.
C: Alaina Hampton, Coosa Chr., Sr.
1B: Sydney Kirkland, Millry, Sr.
2B: Brianna Cagle, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
3B: Taylor Whisonant, Sumiton Chr., Fr.
SS: Payton McGinnis, Spring Garden, So.
OF: Savanah Langston, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
OF: Kendall Beth Sides, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
OF: Alex Wilcox, Brantley, Sr.
DH: Jenna Ergle, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
DH: Josie Lipsey, Marion Co., So.
UTL: Oakley Ward, Brilliant, Sr.
UTL: Lainey Wells, Brantley, Jr.
Second team
P: Ava Bailey, Pleasant Home, 8th
C: Destinee Harrison, Kinston, Sr.
1B: Olivia Jones, Brantley, So.
2B: Lara Little, Sweet Water, Sr.
3B: Amy Kate Bulger, Pleasant Home, 8th
SS: Lexie Gann, Covenant Chr., Jr.
OF: Emory Bush, Brantley, Fr.
OF: Alexis Hines, Marion Co., Sr.
OF: Kaylee Bain, Tharptown, Sr.
DH: Payton Traffanstedt, Spring Garden, Jr.
DH: Natalie Watkins, South Lamar, Jr.
UTL: Kerstin Bryant, Spring Garden, Jr.
UTL: Sara Irvin, Sweet Water, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: None.
Catcher: Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley, So.; Caitlyn Jones, Marion Co., So.
First base: Claire Stephens, Coosa Chr., Jr.; Baileigh Evans, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
Second base: Shaylee Wieting, Tharptown, Fr.; Sommer Bullard, Berry, Jr.
Third base: Aidan Bellomy, Skyline, 8th
Shortstop: Breeann Biddle, Kinston, Sr.
Outfield: Madison Allen, Cedar Bluff, Fr.; Madison Smith, Skyline, So.
Designated hitter: Mackenzie Hollinger, South Lamar, Fr.; Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Fr.
Utility: Abby Walker, Pleasant Home, Sr.; Abby Hester, Vina, Jr.