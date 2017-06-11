Man walks off Fultondale bridge to death; causes several accidents

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man is dead and more are injured after a man walked off the Interstate 65 bridge Sunday morning, accordimg to Carol Robinson.

According to the report, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Walker Chapel Road bridge.

Following the incident, three wrecks ensued as motorists attempted to avoid hitting the man’s body.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family.