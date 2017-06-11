 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Man walks off Fultondale bridge to death; causes several accidents

Man walks off Fultondale bridge to death; causes several accidents

Posted by: Posted date: June 11, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man is dead and more are injured after a man walked off the Interstate 65 bridge Sunday morning, accordimg to Carol Robinson.

According to the report, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Walker Chapel Road bridge.

Following the incident, three wrecks ensued as motorists attempted to avoid hitting the man’s body.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Comments

  1. Ernie Johnston says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    So sad

  2. Karen Jones says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    OMGosh…..how awful this must have been for so many involved.

  3. Matt Young says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Watch that last step it is a doozie…. u should consider doing it on your own time tho instead of injuring innocent people in the process

  4. Gwen Lackey says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    So sad , Prayers for all

  5. Christy Carr says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Brooke Nathan Carr

  6. Michael Steeley says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Rather than saying “he should have done it on his own time”, some compassion would be appropriate. When someone is feeling nothing but complete hopelessness, they are not thinking clearly. Prayers for the man’s family, and those injured in the accidents.

  7. Francy Morales says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Prayers for him. We never know anything in this world. Our father in heaven do. May God be with all.

  8. Gail Smith Wright says:
    June 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Obviously, if the man wanted to commit suicide, he wasn’t thinking straight. He should not have put others in harms way, but let’s show a little mercy.

  9. Judy AndBob Ping says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Can u imagine? Being so distraught, so sad, so broken., that you would just jump off a bridge? May he R.I.P. And I certainly hope the people that wrecked are ok.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top