Man walks off Fultondale bridge to death; causes several accidents
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man is dead and more are injured after a man walked off the Interstate 65 bridge Sunday morning, accordimg to Carol Robinson.
According to the report, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Walker Chapel Road bridge.
Following the incident, three wrecks ensued as motorists attempted to avoid hitting the man’s body.
The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family.
Comments
So sad
OMGosh…..how awful this must have been for so many involved.
Watch that last step it is a doozie…. u should consider doing it on your own time tho instead of injuring innocent people in the process
So sad , Prayers for all
Brooke Nathan Carr
Rather than saying “he should have done it on his own time”, some compassion would be appropriate. When someone is feeling nothing but complete hopelessness, they are not thinking clearly. Prayers for the man’s family, and those injured in the accidents.
Prayers for him. We never know anything in this world. Our father in heaven do. May God be with all.
Obviously, if the man wanted to commit suicide, he wasn’t thinking straight. He should not have put others in harms way, but let’s show a little mercy.
Can u imagine? Being so distraught, so sad, so broken., that you would just jump off a bridge? May he R.I.P. And I certainly hope the people that wrecked are ok.