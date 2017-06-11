New healthcare facility breaks ground in Margaret

Special to the Trussville Tribune

MARGARET — The City of Margaret and the St. Clair County Economic Development Council also hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 am for the new Margaret Medical Clinic. This is the newest addition to the shops located in Margaret which follows last year’s grand opening of the Margaret Pharmacy. The new clinic will provide services to the Margaret community from its location in the strip center located just off of Sanie Road & Argo-Margaret Road. Their services will include outpatient care for the treatment of chronic medical problems, acute illnesses and injuries, onsite X-ray and EKG, onsite lab, sports physicals, pediatric care, sports injury treatment, & women’s health and family wellness care.

As one of St. Clair County’s fastest growing communities, Margaret continues to become home to new services and conveniences for its citizens. Growing by more than 278 percent between 2000 and 2010, Margaret has become home to many families who are shaping the future of the small community. Six percent growth is projected before 2020, and more than 20,000 people now live within a five-mile radius of the center of Margaret. Margaret began as a coal-mining community in this suburb of Birmingham, and is now a vibrant, growing area filled with families who commute back and forth to Birmingham to work. The need for supporting amenities has made way for the new Margaret Elementary School, which is continually growing in the City’s center. North Valley Church has become a large ministry to the Margaret community boasting a growing membership and child care facilities to serve the community.

“The City of Margaret is excited to see the new addition of the Margaret Medical Clinic to our community. It is such a wonderful thing to have medical care right here in Margaret to serve our citizens and to be active in our community for things like this Health Fair,” said Mayor Isaac Howard of Margaret.

“We are excited to be a new member of the Margaret community,” said Lea Ann Howard, Practice Administrator of the Margaret Health Clinic. “ We have been welcomed with open arms so far, and are looking forward to providing care for new patients here in this growing community. It is our goal to provide local care that meets the needs of the community, and we welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you the best healthcare available.”