Trooper blitz in Blount Count nets arrests, 158 citations

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY –Alabama State Troopers conducted a 13-hour blitz in Blount County of Friday. The effort produced results in major arrests and multiple traffic violations.

“Troopers issued 158 citations that contribute to crashes or causes injury or death,” Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said.

Citations issued included 112 for speeding, 41 for no seatbelt, one for DUI, and four for other hazards.

Blount County has seen a rash of fatal traffic accidents in 2017, the latest coming when two teens were killed in a head-on collision last week.

In addition to traffic citations, State Troopers arrested two persons for trafficking in methamphetamine. Two other persons were arrested on outstanding warrants, one being an indictment from Cullman County on sexual abuse in the first degree.