 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Trooper blitz in Blount Count nets arrests, 158 citations

Trooper blitz in Blount Count nets arrests, 158 citations

Posted by: Posted date: June 11, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY –Alabama State Troopers conducted a 13-hour blitz in Blount County of Friday. The effort produced results in major arrests and multiple traffic violations.

“Troopers issued 158 citations that contribute to crashes or causes injury or death,” Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said.

Citations issued included 112 for speeding, 41 for no seatbelt, one for DUI, and four for other hazards.

Blount County has seen a rash of fatal traffic accidents in 2017, the latest coming when two teens were killed in a head-on collision last week.

In addition to traffic citations, State Troopers arrested two persons for trafficking in methamphetamine. Two other persons were arrested on outstanding warrants, one being an indictment from Cullman County on sexual abuse in the first degree.

 

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:35 am

    Great job

  2. Anne Snider Steward says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:46 am

    Great job to our State Troopers! Lots of reports, but worth it. Thank you! <3

  3. Pam Gosdin Atkins says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:49 am

    Keep it up!

  4. Mae-Ann Anderson says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:54 am

    Thank you so much, Hope you do it again….be safe out there.

  5. Annette Smith Gorham says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:55 am

    WTG! Thank you for protecting us!

  6. Tiffany Black says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:05 am

    Joshua Baggett

  7. Susan Williams says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Thank you BC!!!!

  8. Amanda Marché says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:14 am

    Vicki

  9. Rodney Osborne says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:15 am

    Speedtrap central

  10. Melanie Rozelle says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:18 am

    Hopefully this will help with some of those deadly wrecks!

  11. Shane Swann says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:32 am

    What a waste of time and resources. Out of all the arrests only 1 could be considered a real crime. The DUI. Which is also questionable. Were they really drunk? Or were they cop drunk? And idiot can blow a .008 and be perfectly fine

  12. Shane Swann says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:33 am

    The headline should read. “Successful extortion of unsuspecting citizens”

  13. Shane Swann says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:36 am

    Yes!!! So much protecting with the people driving a bit too fast.

  14. Shane Swann says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:37 am

    The bootlicking is amazing here!!!

  15. Shane Swann says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:38 am

    Of what?

  16. Annette Smith Gorham says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:41 am

    And no seat belts😮

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top