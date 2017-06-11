Trooper blitz in Blount Count nets arrests, 158 citations
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
BLOUNT COUNTY –Alabama State Troopers conducted a 13-hour blitz in Blount County of Friday. The effort produced results in major arrests and multiple traffic violations.
“Troopers issued 158 citations that contribute to crashes or causes injury or death,” Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said.
Citations issued included 112 for speeding, 41 for no seatbelt, one for DUI, and four for other hazards.
Blount County has seen a rash of fatal traffic accidents in 2017, the latest coming when two teens were killed in a head-on collision last week.
In addition to traffic citations, State Troopers arrested two persons for trafficking in methamphetamine. Two other persons were arrested on outstanding warrants, one being an indictment from Cullman County on sexual abuse in the first degree.
Comments
Great job
Great job to our State Troopers! Lots of reports, but worth it. Thank you! <3
Keep it up!
Thank you so much, Hope you do it again….be safe out there.
WTG! Thank you for protecting us!
Joshua Baggett
Thank you BC!!!!
Vicki
Speedtrap central
Hopefully this will help with some of those deadly wrecks!
What a waste of time and resources. Out of all the arrests only 1 could be considered a real crime. The DUI. Which is also questionable. Were they really drunk? Or were they cop drunk? And idiot can blow a .008 and be perfectly fine
The headline should read. “Successful extortion of unsuspecting citizens”
Yes!!! So much protecting with the people driving a bit too fast.
The bootlicking is amazing here!!!
Of what?
And no seat belts😮