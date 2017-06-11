Trussville PD arrest man on sodomy charge of 10 year old
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police arrested Justin Conn, 21, Saturday. Conn is accused of first degree sodomy of a 10-year-old.
This an ongoing investigation, and details will be released as they become available.
Comments
Thank you for the arrest! Prayers for the victim.
Great job Trussville! Hope he stays in jail along time…for the 10 year old victim
This is so sad a young childs life is runied .
Thank you Trussville Police once again….the best
Prayers for the victim
If he is proven guilty, I hope he pays the maximum sentence. Praying that 10 year old is ok and gets counseling.
What is wrong with people
Satan has gone ll out to ruin peoples lives! Pray for the 10 year old.
This world is so disappointing. Sick man
If he is proven guilty then he will swing quickly
If that makes any sense
Karmaria Johnson
Throw him into a wood chipper