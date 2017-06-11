 [fiatalert]
Trussville PD arrest man on sodomy charge of 10 year old

Trussville PD arrest man on sodomy charge of 10 year old

Posted by: Posted date: June 11, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police arrested Justin Conn, 21, Saturday. Conn is accused of first degree sodomy of a 10-year-old.

This an ongoing investigation, and details will be released as they become available.

Comments

  1. Carla Hatler Carpenetti says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Thank you for the arrest! Prayers for the victim.

  2. Joann Tipton Lawrence says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Great job Trussville! Hope he stays in jail along time…for the 10 year old victim

  3. Faye Asmus says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    This is so sad a young childs life is runied .

  4. Kathy Sills says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Thank you Trussville Police once again….the best

  5. Kathy Sills says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Prayers for the victim

  6. Gail Smith Wright says:
    June 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    If he is proven guilty, I hope he pays the maximum sentence. Praying that 10 year old is ok and gets counseling.

  7. Deborah Mason Branham says:
    June 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    What is wrong with people

  8. Lois Grooms says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Satan has gone ll out to ruin peoples lives! Pray for the 10 year old.

  9. Brittany Cosby Raines says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:32 am

    This world is so disappointing. Sick man

  10. Chip Gardner says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:36 am

    If he is proven guilty then he will swing quickly

  11. Chip Gardner says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:37 am

    If that makes any sense

  12. Sadiya Brazel says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:31 am

    Karmaria Johnson

  13. Matthew Norman says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:52 am

    Throw him into a wood chipper

