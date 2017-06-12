 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » ALDOT plans repair for bridge over I-59 near Springville Tuesday; delays expected

Posted by: Posted date: June 12, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Weather permitting, on Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform bridge deck repairs on the I-59 NB bridge over Canoe Creek at milepost 159. Repairs will require the outside right lane and shoulder on the north bound lanes of Interstate 59 to be closed in the area of the work. All travel lanes will be reopened to traffic no later than 3 p.m.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

Comments

  1. Magen Nelson says:
    June 13, 2017 at 1:22 am

  2. Brittany Pennington says:
    June 13, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Yikes!! I’m glad my appointment is for Wednesday!

  3. Caleigh K. Messer says:
    June 13, 2017 at 1:40 am

    That’s like way up the road from us going towards Gadsden! So, no impact for us, thankfully!

  4. Denise Pierce Smith says:
    June 13, 2017 at 2:01 am

  5. Wanda Evans Williams says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:16 am

  6. Pamela Denise Evans says:
    June 13, 2017 at 5:19 am

