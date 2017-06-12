ALDOT plans repair for bridge over I-59 near Springville Tuesday; delays expected
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Weather permitting, on Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform bridge deck repairs on the I-59 NB bridge over Canoe Creek at milepost 159. Repairs will require the outside right lane and shoulder on the north bound lanes of Interstate 59 to be closed in the area of the work. All travel lanes will be reopened to traffic no later than 3 p.m.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.
